Common Calendar, Packet Papers, May 16

The American Red Cross urges donors to make an appointment to give lifesaving blood or platelets in the new year to help keep the blood supply strong this winter. Type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets are especially urged to give now to keep critical blood products on the shelves for patients in need.

All who come to give through May 18 will get a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Those who come to give later in the month, May 19 to 31, will receive an exclusive American Red Cross solar lantern, while supplies last. Plus, all who come to give in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a U.S. trip of their choice for two. Full details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/May.

Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email [email protected]. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email [email protected].

Mercer County

The Mercer County Board of Elections is actively recruiting for new Election Board Workers (must be registered Mercer County voters or students 16-17 years old). Bilingual residents who speak English, as well as Gujarati, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, or Spanish fluently are especially needed. Full-day shifts earn $300 and half day shifts earn $150.

The Mercer County Department of Public Health and Safety will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines for adults. Flu vaccines are available for underinsured/uninsured adults.

Friday, May 16 – 10 a.m. to noon – Trenton Community Outreach event, 645 S. Broad St., Trenton.

First and third Tuesday of every month – 1-3 p.m. – Rescue Mission of Trenton, 98 Carroll St., Trenton.

Tai Chi Lessons

Learn and practice Tai Chi for free at Todd’s Tai Chi Group – at the Plainsboro Public Library, 9 Van Doren Street, Plainsboro on Saturdays – for beginners through intermediate level from 10-11:30 a.m. On Saturdays when the library room is not available practice is outside (weather permitting) at the Plainsboro Park off of Edgemere Avenue near the bocce ball court near the cricket parking area.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email [email protected].

First Saturday

Spring into action with the Bordentown City Green Team’s Toy Library! Bring your gently used toys to swap and bring home a new-to-you treasure! Join the Green Team on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Farnsworth Avenue. Help reduce waste and keep the fun going.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

May 16 – 1-4 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

May 17 – 10-11 a.m. – Do You Have Unclaimed Property?

May 17 – noon to 12:30 p.m. – All About Sunflowers!

May 19 – 3-5 p.m. – Create a Card for Meals on Wheels.

May 19 – 5:30-7 p.m. – Gentle Yoga.

May 20 – 10:15-10:45 a.m. – Baby and Toddler Time.

May 20 – 10:45-11:15 a.m. – Preschool Storytime.

May 21 – 12:30-1 p.m. – Super Awesome Sing-Along.

May 21 – 5-6 p.m. – Bordentown Gamers.

May 23 – 1-4 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Saturday, May 17

Second annual Spring into Bordentown City will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stroll down Farnsworth Avenue, featuring local vendors, unique artwork, and live music.

Monday, May 26

Join the Bordentown Township community for its annual Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. at the Bordentown Cemetery. The township is accepting nominations for this year’s Veterans Honoree.

Saturday, June 7

Bordentown Historical Society presents History in Bloom, an annual Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is June 8.

Ongoing

Bordentown Farmers Market is calling all local vendors and food trucks interested in joining the market for its 2025 season. The market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 1 to Oct. 26, rain or shine, at the Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks St.

Vendors are wanted for the Bordentown Green Fair that will take place on June 14 at Carslake Community Center in Bordentown City. Vendors offering eco-friendly products, sustainable services, local food, art, as well as live animal demonstration specialist. Email [email protected]. The Boys & Girls Club of Trenton Bike Exchange will be accepting bike donations at the Green Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library (CPL) is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

May 16 – noon to 2 p.m. – Cranbury Senior Center Luncheon.

May 18 – 1:30-3:30 p.m. – BSA Troop 52.

May 18 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Hand Sew Workshop: Patriotic Gnomes.

May 19 – 12:30 p.m. – iPhone 101.

May 19 – 6 p.m. – CPL Cinemates Film Club.

May 19 – 7 p.m. – Literary Cafe.

May 20 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Cardio Dance Yoga.

May 20 – noon to 3 p.m. – Watercolorists Unlimited.

May 20 – 6:30 p.m. – Spinning Yarns 2025 B.

May 21 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Gentle Yoga.

May 21 – 1:30 p.m. – Afternoon Book Discussion.

May 21 – 6-8 p.m. – Puzzle Club.

May 21 – 6-7 p.m. – Cub Scots.

May 22 – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday Crafternoon: Pencil Top Creatures!

May 22 – 4:45 p.m. – STEMBARK Afternoon STEM Program.

May 22 – 5-6 p.m. – Teen Mashup Hour (or Whatever).

May 22 – 7 p.m. – Cranbury Historical and Preservation Society.

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

Open Sundays

Cranbury Historical and Preservation Society open Sundays from 1-4 p.m., 4 Park Place E.

East Windsor/Hightstown

Child Passenger Car Seat Safety in East Windsor

May 16 – 3-7 p.m. – The Learning Experience, 761 Route 33 East.

May 20 – 3-7 p.m. – Twin Rivers Head Start 569 Abbington Dr.

June 5 – 3-7 p.m. – Primrose School of East Windsor, 191 Dutch Neck Road.

June 16 – 3-7 p.m. – Apple Montessori School, 300D Route 571 West.

July 28 – 3-7 p.m. – Lightbridge Academy, 149 Route 130 North.

Aug. 6 – 5:30-8:30 p.m. – Township National Night Out at East Windsor P.A.L. Complex, 30 Airport Road.

Sept. 10 – 3-7 p.m. – East Windsor Police/Court building, 80 One Mile Road.

Ongoing:

Hightstown Borough is seeking participants for its 2025 Memorial Day Parade as well as a grand marshal on May 26.

Hickory Corner Branch Library

Hickory Corner Branch Library is located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

May 16 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

May 16 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

May 16 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie: “Wicked” (2024).

May 17 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Family Fun Time.

May 17 – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Free Play with MTiny Robots.

May 18 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie – “The Pink Panther” (2006).

May 19 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Messy Monday.

May 19 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – ESL Conversation.

May 19 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Free Play with MTiny Robots.

May 20 – 10 a.m. to noon – Learn How to Play American Mah Jongg.

May 20 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

May 20 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Nonfiction Book Club.

May 20 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Asian American Author Book Tasting.

May 21 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Hickory Corner Book Club.

May 21 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Current Events Chat.

May 21 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Chess Club.

May 21 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Family Fun Time.

May 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

May 22 – 11 a.m. to noon – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

May 22 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Crochet and Knit Corner.

May 22 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Chess for Adults.

May 23 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

May 23 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

May 23 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie – “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (2023).

Hightstown Branch Library

Hightstown Branch Library is located at 114 Franklin St., Hightstown.

May 17 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. (15 min.) – Read with Jojo the Dog.

May 17 – 3-4 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

May 19 – 6-7 p.m. – Grades 1-8 Tutoring.

May 20 – 5-8:15 p.m. – Learning English.

May 21 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Wiggle, Giggle, READ!

May 21 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Library Playgroup.

May 21 – 2-3 p.m. – Crafty Adults: Cottage Style Spring Rag-tied Wreaths.

May 21 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

May 22 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Play Doh Storytime.

May 22 – noon to 12:45 p.m. – Guided Meditation.

May 22 – 6-7 p.m. – Reading Buddies – Kids’ ESL Classes.

Twin Rivers Branch Library

Twin Rivers Branch Library is located at 276 Abbington Dr., East Windsor. For more information contact (609) 443-1880.

May 17 – 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Little Builders.

May 19 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Kids’ Craft: Make a Sensory Bottle.

May 20 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Story and Songs.

May 21 – 6-6:45 p.m. – Tween/Teen Craft: DIY Wind Chime.

May 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Babytime.

May 22 – 2-3 p.m. – Adult Fiction Book Club.

May 22 – 4:30-5 p.m. – Little Artists: Make a Sensory Bottle.

Hillsborough

Saturday, May 24

Each year, the Hillsborough community comes together to honor the service and sacrifice of Hillsborough veterans and Active Duty personnel during the Annual Salute to Military Service Breakfast, Memorial Day Parade, and Garden of Honor Commemoration Program.

The breakfast begins at 7:30 am and will be held on May 24th, rain or shine, with the parade following at 9 a.m. The Garden of Honor ceremony will immediately follow the parade. The rain date for the Memorial Day Parade will be Sunday, May 25th.

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

May 16 – 10-11 a.m. – LVSC Citizenship Tutor.

May 16 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Baby Rhyme and Play.

May 16 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

May 17 – 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Saturday Drop-In Fun.

May 17 – 1-2 p.m. – Future Founders.

May 17 – 3-5 p.m. – Reading Buddies.

May 19 – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Preschool Adventures.

May 19 – 1:30-3 p.m. – Classic Board Games.

May 20 – 1-2:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

May 20 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Adult Crafternoon.

May 20 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Art Club.

May 20 – 5:30-6 p.m. – Family Storytime.

May 21 – 10-11 a.m. – LVSC Citizenship Tutor.

May 21 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Movin’ Munchkins.

May 21 – 4-7 p.m. – Passport Services.

May 21 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – STEM Program.

May 21 – 5:30-8 p.m. – Dungeons and Dragons Club.

May 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Math Matters.

May 22 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Tasty Adventures.

May 23 – 10-11 a.m. – LVSC Citizenship Tutor.

May 23 – 4-5 p.m. – Sew a Drawstring Bag.

Ongoing:

The Social Services Department is asking residents to donate the following items to the Hillsborough C.A.N. Food Pantry with detergents of all kinds, deodorant and shampoo. Donation drop-off is at the municipal court/health/social services entrance to the municipal building by the gazebo. Bins are provided for after-hours and weekend donations.

Free Radon Kits

Radon is a colorless, odorless radioactive gas formed from the breakdown of uranium and radon in rocks and soil that can build up in homes and get into the air we breathe. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Testing your home for radon is easy and homes with high levels of radon can be easily mitigated. The Hillsborough Health Department has received a grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for radon test kits. The kits are available and the health department is now distributing free radon test kits to residents on a first come, first served basis.

Saturday, June 7

Annual Green Living and Wellness Fair will be held in conjunction with Hillsborough YMCA HOP 5K. The Fair, a rain-or-shine event, begins at 8 a.m. at the Peter J. Biondi Municipal Building.

Hopewell Valley

Monday, June 2

Join Hopewell Township for a Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at 6 p.m. at the municipal building flag pole, 201 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road as they kick off Pride Month.

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email [email protected].

May 17 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Corn Planting and Gardening.

May 24 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Hog Slopping and Weighing.

May 31 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Haying.

June 7 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Old Time Baseball Game and Wash Day.

June 14 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Pleasant Valley House Tours.

June 21 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dairy Day.

June 28 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ice Cream Party and Wheat Harvest.

Hopewell Public Library

Hopewell Public Library (HPL) is located at 13 East Broad St., Hopewell.

May 16 – 5-8 p.m. – Cruise Night.

May 19 – 10:15-10:45 a.m. – Children’s Storytime, Hopewell Station, 2 Railroad Place.

May 19 – 7-8 p.m. – Green Team meeting at the library.

Hopewell Branch Library

Hopewell Branch Library is located at 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington.

May 16 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

May 19 – 10 a.m. to noon – Canasta Meetup.

May 19 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

May 19 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon – Giving Tree Craft inspired by Shel Silverstein.

May 19 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Chess Club.

May 20 – 10-11 a.m. – Cribbage and Coffee.

May 20 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

May 20 – 2-3 p.m. – ESL Conversation Group.

May 20 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon – Giving Tree Craft inspired by Shel Silverstein.

May 21 – 10-11 a.m. – Adult Craft: Watermelon Coaster.

May 21 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Babytime.

May 21 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Wednesday Scrabble.

May 21 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Storytime.

May 22 – 10-11 a.m. – Thursday Dominoes.

May 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

May 22 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Lego Club.

May 23 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

May 23 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

May 23 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

Pennington Public Library

Pennington Public Library is located at 30 N. Main St. For more information visit www.penningtonlibrary.org.

May 16 – 1-2:15 p.m. – Art Talk: Tempestuous Beauty.

May 17 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Special Story time at Pennington Day.

May 18 – 1-2:30 p.m. – The art of Kawandi: A Handstitch Siddi Quilting Workshop.

May 21 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

May 21 – 2-3 p.m. – Author Talk: Rachelle Bergstein.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, [email protected].

Lawrence Township

Saturday, May 17

Kids Bike Rodeo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence High School, 2525 Princeton Pike. Lawrence Township police will have a bike course and Capital Health will provide bike helmets and fittings. Fire trucks and ambulances will be on hand to explore.

Saturday, May 31

Lawrence Historical Society to hold a Port Mercer Canal House Spring Cleaning from 9 a.m. to noon at 4278 Quakerbridge Road.

Saturday, June 7

The David Brearley Fun Run will be held at 8:30 a.m., 100 Meadow Road. Sponsored by the Lawrence Historical Society.

Lawrence Branch Library

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

May 16 – 10-11 a.m. – Mouse Basics.

May 16 – 2-3 p.m. – PC Basics.

May 16 – 3-4 p.m. – Sensory Playtime.

May 17 – 10-11 a.m. – Windows 11 Accessibility Tools.

May 17 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Mini-Scientists: Gardens.

May 17 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Getting Started with Gmail.

May 17 – 2-2:30 p.m. – Slime Time: Fruit Confetti.

May 17 – 3-4 p.m. – Google Docs: Resumes.

May 18 – 2-2:45 p.m. – Bird Kites.

May 19 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Open Lab/Northstar.

May 19 – 10-10:45 a.m. – Storytime.

May 19 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Library Explorers: Counting.

May 19 – 4:15-4:45 p.m. – Round Singing.

May 19 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Fiero Coding Club – HTML.

May 20 – 10-10:45 a.m. – Bilingual Spanish Storytime.

May 20 – 11-11:45 a.m. – Quiet Storytime.

May 20 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Google Slides.

May 20 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Slime Time: Fruit Confetti.

May 21 – 10-10:45 a.m. – Storytime.

May 21 – noon to 1 p.m. – Outdoor Drawing Party.

May 21 – 2:30-4 p.m. – Poetry Writing Workshop.

May 21 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Film Screening: “Conclave” (2024).

May 21 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Drawing Lesson.

May 21 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Word: Pictures, Tables and Text Boxes.

May 22 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Baby time.

May 22 – 10-11 a.m. – Google Organizational Tools.

May 22 – 1-5 p.m. – Drop-in Upcycle Challenge: Let’s Get Organized!

May 22 – 6-8 p.m. – Fun with Mah Jongg.

May 22 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Excel: Pivot Tables.

May 22 – 6:30-7:15 p.m. – Play with Clay.

May 23 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Movers and shakers.

May 23 – 10-11 a.m. – Windows 11: Files and Folders.

May 23 – 3-4 p.m. – Guitar Basics.

May 23 – 3-4 p.m. – Sensory Playtime.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back on the center’s Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

Montgomery

Montgomery Library is located at 100 Community Dr., Skillman. For more information call (908) 458-8401.

May 16 – 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – STEAM Stations.

May 17 – 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – STEAM Stations.

May 17 – 2-3 p.m. – Plant Help Desk.

May 20 – 10-11 a.m. – Tuesday Morning Page Turners.

May 21 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Montgomery Writer’s Circle.

May 21 – 5:15-6 p.m. – My First Book Club: What About Worms!?

May 21 – 6-7 p.m. – Silent Reading Club.

May 22 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Baby Playdate.

May 22 – 6:30-7:45 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

May 23 – 10:30-10:50 a.m. – Sing-along with Ms. Natalie.

Ongoing:

Radon Kits are available at the Montgomery Health Department, Second Floor of Municipal Center, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Princeton

PRIDE MONTH

Princeton is kicking off Pride Month with its annual Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at Monument Park at noon on Friday, May 30. The celebration continues all June long with Pride on the Plaza at the Princeton Public Library, on June 6 from 7-10 p.m., and Bayard Rustin Center’s Princeton Pride Parade, on June 14 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 14

Small World Coffee is hosting a special one-day pop-up featuring local artist Minako Ota with original artwork prints, and artist-made goods from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Nassau Street location.

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed or for tickets visit www.mccarter.org.

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

FOPOS is hosting its ninth annual photo contest, Perspectives on Preservation, sponsored by REI Co-op Princeton.

The Perspectives on Preservation photo contest showcases the diverse forms of beauty that photographers find in the Mountain Lakes Open Space Area and builds awareness of the role Mountain Lakes plays in protecting biodiversity and enhancing quality of life in our community. The goal is to encourage residents to explore the natural world more deeply and to learn what our community most loves and values about the Mountain Lakes Preserve and surrounding area. For more information visit https://www.fopos.org/perspectives-photo-contest

May 21 – 10 a.m. to noon – Weekday Land Stewardship Volunteer Session.

May 24 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Land Stewardship Volunteer Session. There will be two sessions – 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.

May 28 – 1-3 p.m. – Weekday Land Stewardship Volunteer Session.

May 30 – 1-2:30 p.m. – FOPOS Book Club: “Prodigal Summer” at Mountain Lakes House.

May 31 – 10 a.m. to noon – May Nature Walk at Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact [email protected].

May 16 – 7-9 p.m. – Morven in May Spring Garden Party will be held rain or shine.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

May 16 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: In Transition – Now What do I Do?

May 16 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

May 16 – 2-2:30 p.m. – Kids: Beginning Ballet for Toddlers.

May 16 – 5:30-8 p.m. – Film: “English Vinglish.”

May 17 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Family Matinee: “The Land Before Time.”

May 17 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Desi Day Saturday Storytime.

May 17 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Portuguese Storytime.

May 17 – 1-1:30 p.m. – Kids: Japanese Storytime.

May 17 – 1-4 p.m. – Special Event: Desi Day.

May 18 – 1-4 p.m. – Teens: Mental Health Fair.

May 19 – 10 a.m. to noon – Workshop: Writers Room.

May 19 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Build it!

May 19 – noon to 1:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

May 19 – 4-5 p.m. – Kids: Stem Lab.

May 19 – 4-5 p.m. – Teens: LGBTQIA+ Book Club.

May 19 – 6-8 p.m. – Bullet Journal Club.

May 19 – 6-8 p.m. – Citizenship Test Prep Course.

May 19 – 6-8 p.m. – Course: Learn English at the Library.

May 19 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – SCORE Seminar: Starting Your Own Non-Profit.

May 19 – 7-8:15 p.m. – Author: Dr. Aly Cohen.

May 20 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

May 20 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Build it!

May 20 – 1-2 p.m. – Tech: Your Digital Bookshelf – Tech Tools for Readers.

May 20 – 4-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

May 20 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Workshop: Writers Room Online.

May 20 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Catherine Project Book Group.

May 21 – 10 a.m. to noon – Drop in and Knit.

May 21 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

May 21 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

May 21 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

May 21 – 12:30-2:30 p.m. – Learn English at the Library.

May 21 – 1-2 p.m. – Tech: Research Princeton History.

May 21 – 1:30-6 p.m. – WHYY-FM Pop-up Newsroom.

May 21 – 3-5:15 p.m. – Film: “The Joy Luck Club.”

May 21 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

May 21 – 4-5:30 p.m. – Kids: Chess Lessons for Beginners.

May 21 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Princeton Public Library Board of Trustees meeting.

May 21 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Sustainable Minds Author Talk with Charles T. Brown.

May 22 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Princeton Health Department: Mental Health Awareness.

May 22 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – Our Common Ground – Literature and Poetry with People & Stories.

May 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime.

May 22 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

May 22 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

May 22 – 6-7:30 p.m. – All Access Book Discussion Group: “Stories From the Tenants Downstairs.”

May 23 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

May 23 – 2-2:30 p.m. – Kids: Beginning Ballet for Toddlers.

May 23 – 3-4 p.m. – PEFF Film and Q&A: “Qotzuñi: People of the Lake.”

Princeton University Library

Princeton University Library (PUL). For more information about the exhibition, public tours, and related programming, visit: https://library.princeton.edu/

Lewis Center of the Arts

Lewis Center of the Arts is located at 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

Center for Modern Aging Princeton

Center for Modern Aging Princeton is located at 101 Poor Farm Road, Building B. For more information contact (609) 751-9699 ext. 105. Programs include in-person, hybrid, or virtual.

West Windsor

Farmers Market

The highly anticipated and wildly popular West Windsor Community Farmers Market weekly markets are back. Running every Saturday, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. all the way until Thanksgiving, you’ll find over fifty local farms and vendors on site. Located at the Princeton Junction Train Station (southbound side), with plenty of free parking, this inclusive gathering space for folks who love good food is known far and wide for its wide assortment of offerings and positive market vibe.

May 17: Community Groups:

League of Women Voters

West Windsor Bike & Pedestrian Alliance

West Windsor Health Dept/Summer Safety

Yes, We CAN! Fresh food drive to benefit Arm in Arm pantries

Cool-n-Airy Artists:

Nedley Turns Wood

The Wheeling Gypsy

Music:

Rick Fiori Jazz

May 24: Community Groups:



Girl Scouts: Love Your Reflection

League of Women Voters

Student Group: Next Chapter Financial Literacy

Cool-n-Airy Makers:

Nedley Turns Wood

Music:

This Old House

Kelsey Theatre

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. For more information visit www.kelseytheatre.org.

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events. For more information, visit westwindsorarts.org/artists

Friday, May 16 – Visions Vol. 1 by Sofiajazz.

Saturday May 31 – Member Show: “Your Visual Story Through Art.”

Saturday, May 31 – 4-7 p.m. – ArtWalk will feature a one-mile family fun walk, showcase of local musicians, fitness challenges, dance, art projects, including graffiti wall, Henna and face painting.

West Windsor Branch Library

West Windsor Branch Library is located at 333 N. Post Road, Princeton Junction.

May 16 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Tim Hoh’s Music for Kids.

May 16 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!