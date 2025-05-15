East Windsor Seeks Business Award Nominations

East Windsor Township is seeking nominations for the 2024 Township Business Awards Program. The purpose of the program is to recognize local businesses that make special efforts to improve or contribute to the community.

The three categories of township award recognition are Business Beautification, Community Service, and Community Enhancement.

Business Beautification – creating an attractive appearance, for example, through landscaping, flowers, and other enhancements to their structures and site.

– creating an attractive appearance, for example, through landscaping, flowers, and other enhancements to their structures and site. Community Service – providing for community contributions and service.

– providing for community contributions and service. Community Enhancement – providing any community value added aspect related to their business, for example, extraordinary job creation or an unusual or special product or opportunity. Green and sustainable practices, for example, green products, energy conservation, reduction of waste and energy consumption are encouraged and will be given more weight.

“This program was created to give well deserved recognition to businesses which have made special efforts to enhance our community,” Mironov said. “It also highlights the importance which our community places on local business owners and operators.”

Nomination forms are available at the Municipal Building and posted online at www.east-windsor.nj.us. The deadline for nominations is June 6.