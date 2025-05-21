Hopewell Valley celebrates different cultures

Community members, families, and visitors were able to experience different cultures in person for the second annual Cultural Festival.

In Hopewell Township’s Woolsey Park on May 10, various cultures through different performances, cultural displays, activities and food gave people the chance to learn something new.

Hopewell Township and nonprofit Culture Connections partnered to organize the annual event. Culture Connections is a nonprofit initiative created by Sushma & Sachi to promote cultural competency and inclusion by educating students and adults about different cultures.