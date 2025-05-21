Princeton school board reappoints district teachers and staff

Administrators, academic supervisors, teachers and support staff – some of whom gained tenure – were reappointed to their positions for the 2025-26 school year at a special meeting of the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education.

School board president Dafna Kendal pointed out that the board’s May 6 special meeting coincided with Teacher Appreciation Week, which was held May 5-9.

On behalf of the school board, Kendal expressed the board’s gratitude to the educators in the Princeton Public Schools.

“Every day, our teachers show up with dedication, compassion and creativity, often going beyond the call of duty to support our students’ growth – both academically and personally,” Kendal said. “Their impact is immeasurable and lasting.”

Kendal also congratulated all of the teachers who were granted tenure after four years in the school district.

“We are very excited that you have chosen to spend your career here,” she said.

Interim Superintendent of Schools Kathie Foster said that every person who works in the school district is an educator, including staff members who are not in the classroom.

Among the reappointments were the principals and assistant principals of three of the four elementary schools, Princeton Middle School and Princeton High School.

Princeton High School Principal Cecilia Birge was reappointed and will earn $179,045.

Princeton High School assistant principals Lauren Freedman, Rashone Johnson and Erica Marotta also were reappointed and will be paid $139,703, $145,584 and $131,840, respectively.

Other reappointments included Princeton Middle School Principal Jason Burr, who will be paid $210,751, and Princeton Middle School assistant principals Alicia Carsdale and John McCann. Carsdale will earn $135,840 and McCann will earn $140,703.

Community Park School Principal Dineen Gruchacz will earn $199,402 and Littlebrook School Principal Luis Ramirez will be paid $175,468.

At the Riverside School, Principal Max Achtau will be paid $155,291.

Johnson Park School Principal Christopher Sheridan was not included because he submitted his resignation, effective June 30. A search is on for his successor.