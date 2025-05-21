Rider University celebrates 160th Commencement ceremony

On Saturday, May 17, Rider University held two commencement ceremonies to celebrate the Class of 2025 at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton.

At the morning’s graduate and doctoral ceremony, nearly 400 master’s and doctoral degrees were awarded. Dr. Rosephanye Powell ’87, widely recognized as one of America’s most distinguished choral composers, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Music. During the afternoon’s undergraduate ceremony, nearly 800 students earned their degrees, while U.S. Sen. Andy Kim received an honorary Doctor of Laws.

The 160th Commencement exercises were the last of Rider President Gregory G. Dell’Omo’s career, who is retiring this summer after serving Rider for nearly a decade.