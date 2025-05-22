Common Calendar, Packet Papers, May 23

The American Red Cross urges donors to make an appointment to give lifesaving blood or platelets in the new year to help keep the blood supply strong this winter. Type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets are especially urged to give now to keep critical blood products on the shelves for patients in need.

All who come to give through May 18 will get a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Those who come to give later in the month, through May 31, will receive an exclusive American Red Cross solar lantern, while supplies last. Plus, all who come to give in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a U.S. trip of their choice for two. Full details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/May.

Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email [email protected]. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email [email protected].

Mercer County

The Mercer County Board of Elections is actively recruiting for new Election Board Workers (must be registered Mercer County voters or students 16-17 years old). Bilingual residents who speak English, as well as Gujarati, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, or Spanish fluently are especially needed. Full-day shifts earn $300 and half day shifts earn $150.

The Mercer County Department of Public Health and Safety will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines for adults. Flu vaccines are available for underinsured/uninsured adults.

First and third Tuesday of every month – 1-3 p.m. – Rescue Mission of Trenton, 98 Carroll St., Trenton.

Tai Chi Lessons

Learn and practice Tai Chi for free at Todd’s Tai Chi Group – at the Plainsboro Public Library, 9 Van Doren Street, Plainsboro on Saturdays – for beginners through intermediate level from 10-11:30 a.m. On Saturdays when the library room is not available practice is outside (weather permitting) at the Plainsboro Park off of Edgemere Avenue near the bocce ball court near the cricket parking area.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email [email protected].

First Saturday

Spring into action with the Bordentown City Green Team’s Toy Library! Bring your gently used toys to swap and bring home a new-to-you treasure! Join the Green Team on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Farnsworth Avenue. Help reduce waste and keep the fun going.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

May 23 – 1-4 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

May 27 – 10:15-10:45 a.m. – Baby and Toddler Time.

May 27 – 10:45-11:15 a.m. – Preschool Storytime.

May 27 – 1-4 p.m. – Drop-in Tech Help.

May 27 – 2-3 p.m. – The Play is the Thing.

May 27 – 7-8 p.m. – Rogues and Roses.

May 28 – 1-4 p.m. – Let’s Play Bridge.

May 28 – 5-7 p.m. – Gaming Unplugged.

May 30 – 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Art Stations.

May 30 – 1-4 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Monday, May 26

Join the Bordentown Township community for its annual Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. at the Bordentown Cemetery.

Saturday, June 7

Bordentown Historical Society presents History in Bloom, an annual Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is June 8.

Ongoing

Bordentown Farmers Market is calling all local vendors and food trucks interested in joining the market for its 2025 season. The market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 1 to Oct. 26, rain or shine, at the Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks St.

Vendors are wanted for the Bordentown Green Fair that will take place on June 14 at Carslake Community Center in Bordentown City. Vendors offering eco-friendly products, sustainable services, local food, art, as well as live animal demonstration specialist. Email [email protected]. The Boys & Girls Club of Trenton Bike Exchange will be accepting bike donations at the Green Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cranbury

Saturday, June 7

In celebration of National Trail Day, the Cranbury Township Environmental Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission and the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign are organizing two maintenance events at the Reinhardt Preserve, 178 Plainsboro Road and the Cranbury Brook Preserve, West Property Dr. at 11:30 a.m.

The Cranbury Public Library (CPL) is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

May 24-26 – Closed for Memorial Day Weekend.

May 27 – 7:30-9:30 p.m. – Cranbury Housing Associates.

May 27 – 6:30-8:30 p.m. – Windsor Dance Troupe.

May 28 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Gentle Yoga.

May 28 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime!

May 28 – 7:30-10 p.m. – Cranbury Digital Camera Club.

May 29 – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday Crafternoon: Pencil Top Creatures!

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

The Cranbury Arts Council and the Gourgaud Gallery is hosting The Stonebridge Photography Club from June 3-27. An opening reception will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. on June 6.

The Stonebridge Photography Club provides a rewarding and enjoyable experience for community photographers wishing to improve their technical and artistic imaging skills. The club was established in the year 2000 in the Active Senior Development of Stonebridge in Monroe Township.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

Open Sundays

Cranbury Historical and Preservation Society open Sundays from 1-4 p.m., 4 Park Place E.

East Windsor/Hightstown

Monday, May 26

Hightstown Borough is holding its 2025 Memorial Day Parade on May 26.

Friday, May 30

Fun Fridays will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Saturday, May 31

Annual Spring Borough-wide Yard Sale will be held at 8 a.m. to early afternoon for Hightstown and East Windsor residents.

Thursday, June 5

East Windsor Mayor Janice S. Mironov will present “State of East Windsor Township” at East Windsor Senior Center. There will be registration and networking at 5 p.m. and the mayor’s address at 5:45 p.m. To register, email [email protected] or call (609) 443-4000 ext. 446.

Child Passenger Car Seat Safety in East Windsor

June 5 – 3-7 p.m. – Primrose School of East Windsor, 191 Dutch Neck Road.

June 16 – 3-7 p.m. – Apple Montessori School, 300D Route 571 West.

July 28 – 3-7 p.m. – Lightbridge Academy, 149 Route 130 North.

Aug. 6 – 5:30-8:30 p.m. – Township National Night Out at East Windsor P.A.L. Complex, 30 Airport Road.

Sept. 10 – 3-7 p.m. – East Windsor Police/Court building, 80 One Mile Road.

Saturday, July 5

Independence Day Celebration will be held at Etra Lake Park, East Windsor.

Hickory Corner Branch Library

Hickory Corner Branch Library is located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

May 23 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

May 23 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

May 23 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie – “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (2023).

May 27 – 10 a.m. to noon – Learn How to Play American Mah Jongg.

May 27 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – No-Cook: Afternoon Tea Sandwiches.

May 27 – 7-8 p.m. – Mystery Book Club.

May 28 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Current Events Chat.

May 28 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Chess Club.

May 28 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Family Fun Time.

May 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

May 29 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Crochet and Knit Corner.

May 29 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Brick Builders: Lego Free Play.

May 29 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Chess for Adults.

May 29 – 7-8 p.m. – MCLS Resources: Genealogy.

May 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

May 30 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Dance Party.

May 30 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie – “Cry Baby” (1990).

Hightstown Branch Library

Hightstown Branch Library is located at 114 Franklin St., Hightstown.

May 27 – 5-8:15 p.m. – Learning English.

May 28 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Wiggle, Giggle, READ!

May 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Library Playgroup.

May 28 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

May 29 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Play Doh Storytime.

May 29 – noon to 12:45 p.m. – Guided Meditation.

Twin Rivers Branch Library

Twin Rivers Branch Library is located at 276 Abbington Dr., East Windsor. For more information contact (609) 443-1880.

May 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Story and Songs.

Mat 27 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Pinochle.

May 27 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – LEGO Free Play.

May 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

May 30 – 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Little Builders.

Hillsborough

Saturday, May 24

Each year, the Hillsborough community comes together to honor the service and sacrifice of Hillsborough veterans and Active Duty personnel during the Annual Salute to Military Service Breakfast, Memorial Day Parade, and Garden of Honor Commemoration Program.

The breakfast begins at 7:30 am and will be held on May 24th, rain or shine, with the parade following at 9 a.m. The Garden of Honor ceremony will immediately follow the parade. The rain date for the Memorial Day Parade will be Sunday, May 25th.

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

May 23 – 10-11 a.m. – LVSC Citizenship Tutor.

May 23 – 4-5 p.m. – Sew a Drawstring Bag.

May 24 – 1-2 p.m. – Future Founders.

May 24 – 2-3 p.m. – Animal Storytime.

May 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Storytime – Almost Summer.

May 27 – 1-2:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

May 27 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Maker’s Lab.

May 27 – 7-7:50 p.m. – Suspense with Susie Book Discussion.

Ongoing:

The Social Services Department is asking residents to donate the following items to the Hillsborough C.A.N. Food Pantry with detergents of all kinds, deodorant and shampoo. Donation drop-off is at the municipal court/health/social services entrance to the municipal building by the gazebo. Bins are provided for after-hours and weekend donations.

Free Radon Kits

Radon is a colorless, odorless radioactive gas formed from the breakdown of uranium and radon in rocks and soil that can build up in homes and get into the air we breathe. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Testing your home for radon is easy and homes with high levels of radon can be easily mitigated. The Hillsborough Health Department has received a grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for radon test kits. The kits are available and the health department is now distributing free radon test kits to residents on a first come, first served basis.

Saturday, June 7

Annual Green Living and Wellness Fair will be held in conjunction with Hillsborough YMCA HOP 5K. The Fair, a rain-or-shine event, begins at 8 a.m. at the Peter J. Biondi Municipal Building.

Hopewell Valley

Monday, May 26

Pennington’s Memorial Day Parade will be held at 10:15 a.m. with a bike brigade, Toll Gate Grammar School. On Sunday, May 25, there will be a Memorial Day Concert with “Mike Tusay” at 5 p.m. at Howe Commons.

Monday, June 2

Join Hopewell Township for a Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at 6 p.m. at the municipal building flag pole, 201 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road as they kick off Pride Month.

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email [email protected].

May 24 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Hog Slopping and Weighing.

May 31 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Haying.

June 7 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Old Time Baseball Game and Wash Day.

June 14 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Pleasant Valley House Tours.

June 21 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dairy Day.

June 28 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ice Cream Party and Wheat Harvest.

Hopewell Public Library

Hopewell Public Library (HPL) is located at 13 East Broad St., Hopewell.

May 24-26 – Closed for Memorial Day Weekend.

May 28 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Night Knitters.

Hopewell Branch Library

Hopewell Branch Library is located at 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington.

May 23 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

May 23 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

May 23 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

May 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

May 27 – 2-3 p.m. – ESL Conversation Group.

May 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Babytime.

May 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

May 30 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

May 30 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

May 30 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

May 30 – 2-3 p.m. – Friday Film: “Rebuilding Notre Dame” (2022).

Pennington Public Library

Pennington Public Library is located at 30 N. Main St. For more information visit www.penningtonlibrary.org.

May 29 – noon to 1 p.m. – Paris’ Montparnasse: A Roaring Twenties story.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, [email protected].

Lawrence Township

Saturday, May 24

Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. starting at Lawrence High School concluding at Lawrence Veterans Park for the Memorial Day Ceremony. Lt. Colonel William H. Kale will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. He served more than 22 years in the United States Army as a Field Artillery officer and foreign area specialist from 1966 to 1988.

Saturday, May 31

Lawrence Historical Society to hold a Port Mercer Canal House Spring Cleaning from 9 a.m. to noon at 4278 Quakerbridge Road.

Saturday, June 7

The David Brearley Fun Run will be held at 8:30 a.m., 100 Meadow Road. Sponsored by the Lawrence Historical Society.

Lawrence Branch Library

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

May 23 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Movers and shakers.

May 23 – 10-11 a.m. – Windows 11: Files and Folders.

May 23 – 3-4 p.m. – Guitar Basics.

May 23 – 3-4 p.m. – Sensory Playtime.

May 27 – 10-10:45 a.m. – Bilingual Spanish Storytime.

May 27 – 11-11:45 a.m. – Quiet Storytime.

May 27 – 2-3 p.m. – Typing Lab.

May 27 – 3-4 p.m. – True Crime Book Club: “Tracers in the Dark” by Andy Greenberg.

May 27 – 5:30-7:10 p.m. – Documentary Series: “How to Survive a Plague.”

May 27 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Pokémon Craft Night: Perler Beads.

May 28 – 10-10:45 a.m. – Storytime.

May 28 – 10-11 a.m. – Windows 11 Accessibility Tools.

May 28 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Drawing Lesson.

May 28 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Word: Mail Merge.

May 29 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Baby Time.

May 29 – 1-5 p.m. – Drop-in Upcycle Challenge: Let’s Get Organized!

May 29 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Open Lab/Northstar.

May 29 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Excel: Formulas and Functions.

May 29 – 6:30-7:15 p.m. – Play with Clay.

May 29- 6:30-8 p.m. – Princeton Festival Opera Workshop.

May 30 – 3-4 p.m. – Sensory Playtime.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back on the center’s Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

Montgomery

Montgomery Library is located at 100 Community Dr., Skillman. For more information call (908) 458-8401.

May 23 – 10:30-10:50 a.m. – Sing-along with Ms. Natalie.

May 24 – 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Bilingual French/English Story and Craft.

May 27 – 1-2 p.m. – Disabilities Social Hour.

May 27 – 5:15-6 p.m. – Story and Craft – Magnet Critters.

May 29 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Fabric Crafts – Scrunchies.

May 29 – 2-3 p.m. – Drop-in Tech Help.

May 29 – 6:30-7:45 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Ongoing:

Radon Kits are available at the Montgomery Health Department, Second Floor of Municipal Center, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Princeton

PRIDE MONTH

Princeton is kicking off Pride Month with its annual Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at Monument Park at noon on Friday, May 30. The celebration continues all June long with Pride on the Plaza at the Princeton Public Library, on June 6 from 7-10 p.m., and Bayard Rustin Center’s Princeton Pride Parade, on June 14 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 14

Small World Coffee is hosting a special one-day pop-up featuring local artist Minako Ota with original artwork prints, and artist-made goods from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Nassau Street location.

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed or for tickets visit www.mccarter.org.

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

FOPOS is hosting its ninth annual photo contest, Perspectives on Preservation, sponsored by REI Co-op Princeton.

The Perspectives on Preservation photo contest showcases the diverse forms of beauty that photographers find in the Mountain Lakes Open Space Area and builds awareness of the role Mountain Lakes plays in protecting biodiversity and enhancing quality of life in our community. The goal is to encourage residents to explore the natural world more deeply and to learn what our community most loves and values about the Mountain Lakes Preserve and surrounding area. For more information visit https://www.fopos.org/perspectives-photo-contest

May 24 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Land Stewardship Volunteer Session. There will be two sessions – 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.

May 28 – 1-3 p.m. – Weekday Land Stewardship Volunteer Session.

May 30 – 1-2:30 p.m. – FOPOS Book Club: “Prodigal Summer” at Mountain Lakes House.

May 31 – 10 a.m. to noon – May Nature Walk at Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve.

June 7 – 8-10 a.m. – Spring Bird Walk with Winnie Hughes Spar, Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve.

June 8 – 1-2:30 p.m. – Gardening with Native Plants, outdoor workshop.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact [email protected].

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

May 23 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

May 23 – 2-2:30 p.m. – Kids: Beginning Ballet for Toddlers.

May 23 – 3-4 p.m. – PEFF Film and Q&A: “Qotzuñi: People of the Lake.”

May 24 – 9 a.m. to noon – Kids: Take and Make.

May 24 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime!

May 24 – 3:30-4:14 p.m. – Kids: Folktales Around the World Reading Group.

May 27 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation.

May 27 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime fun: Dinosaur Discovery.

May 27 – 4-6:30 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

May 28 – 10 a.m. to noon – Drop in and Knit.

May 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

May 28 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Art: Princeton Sketchers.

May 28 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

May 28 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

May 28 – 12:30-2:30 p.m. – May 4-5:30 p.m. English Conversation Group.

May 28 – 4-5:30 p.m. – Kids: Chess Lessons for Beginners.

May 29 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – Our Common Ground – Literature and Poetry with Peoples & Stories.

May 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

May 29 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac Pros.

May 29 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

May 29 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play group.

May 29 – 2-3 p.m. – Tech: Creating with Canva.

May 29 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Author: Audrey Truschke: “India …”

May 30 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job seekers: AI and Intelligent Agent Disruption in Job Seearch.

May 30 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Public Library’s quiet room – English Conversation.

May 31 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: AI and Intelligent Agent Disruption in Job Serach.

May 30 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

Princeton University Library

Princeton University Library (PUL). For more information about the exhibition, public tours, and related programming, visit: https://library.princeton.edu/

Lewis Center of the Arts

Lewis Center of the Arts is located at 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

Center for Modern Aging Princeton

Center for Modern Aging Princeton is located at 101 Poor Farm Road, Building B. For more information contact (609) 751-9699 ext. 105. Programs include in-person, hybrid, or virtual.

West Windsor

Saturday, May 31

Do you have a bike that you no longer use? Consider donating it for a good cause. The Mercer County Planning Department and the Mercer County Park Commission are hosting a bike drive at the Recreation and Event Center at Mercer County Park for the benefit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County Bike Exchange. Over the past several years the Bike Exchange has given away approximately 300 bikes annually to youth in Trenton and urban areas throughout New Jersey.

May 31 – noon to 4 p.m., The Recreation and Event Center at Mercer County Park.

Farmers Market

The highly anticipated and wildly popular West Windsor Community Farmers Market weekly markets are back. Running every Saturday, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. all the way until Thanksgiving, you’ll find over fifty local farms and vendors on site. Located at the Princeton Junction Train Station (southbound side), with plenty of free parking, this inclusive gathering space for folks who love good food is known far and wide for its wide assortment of offerings and positive market vibe.

May 24: Community Groups:



Girl Scouts: Love Your Reflection

League of Women Voters

Student Group: Next Chapter Financial Literacy

Cool-n-Airy Makers:

Nedley Turns Wood

Music:

This Old House

Kelsey Theatre

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. For more information visit www.kelseytheatre.org.

June 6-15 – A beloved musical following a family’s celebration of life and all of its challenges, “Fiddler on the Roof,” comes to life on stage.

Date and showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday, June 6 and 13 and Saturday, June 7 and 12; 2 p.m., Sunday, June 8 and 15.

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events. For more information, visit westwindsorarts.org/artists

Saturday May 31 – Member Show: “Your Visual Story Through Art.”

Saturday, May 31 – 4-7 p.m. – ArtWalk will feature a one-mile family fun walk, showcase of local musicians, fitness challenges, dance, art projects, including graffiti wall, Henna and face painting.

West Windsor Branch Library

West Windsor Branch Library is located at 333 N. Post Road, Princeton Junction.