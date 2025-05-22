The New York Giants made two moves during the 2025 NFL Draft. First, they used the No. 3 overall pick to select linebacker Abdul Carter, who was considered one of the best defensive prospects available. But they didn’t stop there. Later in the first round, at pick No. 25, the Giants traded back into the round to draft quarterback Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. Immediately, the move raised questions about their plans at quarterback, especially with veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston already on the roster.

To understand why Dart could become the starter sooner than expected, we have to look at a few things. First, Dart’s college performance was impressive. In his final season at Ole Miss, he completed 69.3 percent of his passes. He threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. On the ground, he added 495 rushing yards and three touchdowns – stats that made him one of the most efficient and versatile quarterbacks in college football last season.

Next, Dart made a strong impression during the pre-draft interview process. According to reports, the Giants’ coaching staff and front office were impressed with his knowledge of the game and leadership ability. Head coach Brian Daboll saw him as a good fit for the team’s system. That belief helped convince general manager Joe Schoen to trade up and draft him.

Even though the plan is for Wilson to start the season, it may not come to fruition. Wilson is 36 years old and signed only a one-year deal. His contract doesn’t guarantee him the starting job, and his performance over the past few seasons hasn’t been consistent. If he struggles in camp or during the early games, the Giants could make a change.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms thinks that change might come sooner than many expect. On the “Up & Adams” show, Simms said he wouldn’t be surprised if Dart starts Week 1. He said that if Dart performs well in training camp and preseason, and Wilson looks average, the Giants might go with the rookie right away. Simms pointed out that the Giants aren’t expected to be a playoff team, so there’s less pressure to protect a veteran’s spot.

There’s also statistical precedent for this. Since 2000, 85 percent of first-round quarterbacks have played at least one game in their rookie season. In recent years, many of them have started more than 10 games. Based on how early the Giants drafted Dart, he fits that trend.

Jordan Palmer, a quarterback coach who has worked with players like Josh Allen, believes Dart landed in the right place. Although Palmer hasn’t coached Dart, he studies every quarterback in the draft and said Dart was one of his top prospects. He said Dart’s skills match what Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka want in a quarterback. Palmer also mentioned Daboll is one of the best teachers in the NFL and has been waiting to work with a quarterback he chose himself. This year, he finally has that chance.

So far, the Giants have said Dart will sit and learn. But there are strong reasons to think that might change fast. For one, the schedule is difficult to start. The Giants open the season on the road against the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. Then they host the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers – a tough four-game stretch. If the team starts 0-4 or even 1-3, it would be hard to keep Dart on the bench.

There are rumors that Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints could be the right time for Dart to start. The Saints are expected to be one of the weaker teams this year, which could make for a smoother first start. Then again, some people think he might debut in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos or even later in Week 15 against Washington. However, based on how Dart has looked in early practices and how quickly rookies are starting in the NFL today, Week 1 is no longer out of the question.

Media coverage reflects this growing belief. Analysts from CBS, NBC, and other networks have all suggested that Dart could take over before the end of the season. A few even predict he’ll start the majority of games this year.

The Giants drafted Dart to be their future, but with how things are going, that future might come faster than expected. Dart has the tools, the system, and the opportunity. If he continues to perform in camp, he may force the coaches to start him right away. For a team that hasn’t had reliable quarterback play in years, Dart might finally be the answer.