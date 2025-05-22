Rider students present marketing ideas to New York Giants’ leadership

Five Rider University students recently made their final presentation to a room of New York Giants executives at MetLife Stadium. The team provided insights and recommendations about how the NFL team could expand its reach on TikTok to engage Gen Z.

The presentation was the culmination of a semester-long course, one of the many exclusive learning opportunities affiliated with Rider’s partnership with the Giants. The team consisted of junior sports media major Lexi Hamilton (Temecula, California), senior sports media major Jordan Hirsh (Yardley, Pennsylvania), junior sports media major Aidan Magee (Mount Laurel, New Jersey), junior public relations major Aaron Presti (Barnegat, New Jersey) and senior journalism major Hannah Newman (Toms River, New Jersey).

Real-world learning experiences are the cornerstone of a Rider education and the University’s involvement with the NFL team. Since 2023, Rider has been “An Official Higher Education Partner of the New York Giants.” In addition to part-time, full-time and game-day internships with the Giants, this academic year, students volunteered for a community service event at Special Olympics New Jersey with Eli Manning and held a mock press conference with Amani Toomer.

