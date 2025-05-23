Monthly Column: Memorial Day

Memorial Day, observed on Monday, May 26 this year, is a federal holiday in the United States that is dedicated to honoring and remembering the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

It is a solemn day of reflection, gratitude, and remembrance, not only for those who gave their lives but also for the families they left behind. While Memorial Day offers a special moment to recognize their sacrifice, our commitment to honoring their memory should extend throughout the year. Let us ensure that both our fallen heroes and their families know they are never forgotten.

While many people look forward to Memorial Day as having a three-day weekend, it’s also a time to reflect on its deeper meaning. Across the country, people celebrate Memorial Day by attending parades, concerts, or memorials; hosting barbeques; and visiting cemeteries, all in honor of those who gave their lives in service.

One meaningful tradition observed by many Americans is a national moment of silence at 3 pm. This gesture of respect was introduced by Congress through the National Moment of Remembrance Act, signed into law in 2000. It serves as a unifying pause for the nation to remember and honor our fallen heroes.

Another Memorial Day tradition you may notice is the display of the American flag. It holds special significance on this day to fly the flag at half-staff until noon to honor the men and women who died in service and then raised to full-staff from noon until sunset to symbolize the nation’s continued support for all living veterans.

Another tradition you may see is the sale of red poppies throughout the month of May. These flowers raise funds for veteran organizations. The red poppy became a symbol of remembrance after Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, a Canadian military surgeon during World War I, saw red poppies that grew among the graves of fallen soldiers in Flanders Field, which inspired him to write the iconic poem “In Flanders Fields,” in 1915. A verse from the poem reads:

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow / Between the crosses, row on row,” and ends,

“If ye break faith with us who die / We shall not sleep, though poppies grow / In Flanders fields.”

The poem moved many, including a woman named Moina Michael, who read the poem, and began wearing a red poppy in tribute in 1918. Soon after, the red poppy became a way to honor our fallen soldiers.

While the sale of red poppies in May helps support veteran organizations, it’s important to remember that these organizations need our support year-round. These organizations honor the legacy of our fallen heroes by providing essential services to veterans facing challenges involving medical care, mental health support, job training, housing assistance, and more. Notable organizations include the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of the Korean War, and the Wounded Warrior Project. Supporting these organizations helps continue the mission of caring for those who have served.

But beyond the traditions and observances, do we truly understand the origins of Memorial Day?

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day, a tradition that began during the Civil War to honor fallen soldiers by decorating their graves with flowers. The first official observance took place on May 30, 1868. In 1971, Congress declared Memorial Day a federal holiday and designated its observance to the last Monday of May.

Each year, the President or Vice President of the United States places a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. This sacred monument is dedicated to all unidentified military service members who died in battle. The tomb is engraved with three Greek figures symbolizing Valor, Peace, and Victory. The back of the tomb has writing that reads:

“Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”

As Americans, we are encouraged to attend parades, ceremonies, and memorial events to show our respect. The gatherings are not only acts of remembrance but opportunities to teach the next generation the meaning of service, sacrifice, and patriotism. Take a moment to explain the significance of this day to your children and help them understand the value of the freedoms we enjoy.

So, on Memorial Day, and every day, we say thank you to all members of the Armed Forces. May we continue to honor their service, and may God bless them always.

Middlesex County Commissioner Director

Ronald G. Rios