Tennessee is a state rich in music, culture, and passionate sports fans. From the lively Nashville to the scenic Great Smoky Mountains, the Volunteer State has a lot to offer. However, as a sports fan, I was particularly eager to explore Tennessee’s sports betting scene.

Armed with curiosity (and a bit of cash to wager), I set out to learn everything I could about Tennessee sports betting. Along the way, I caught a Tennessee Titans game at Nissan Stadium and even toured the Johnny Cash Museum, where I found an unexpected collection of vintage sports memorabilia. I also made a stop at the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in Nashville to learn more about the state’s rich sports history.

Throughout my trip, I connected with die-hard Titans, Grizzlies, and Vols fans who shared their favorite sportsbooks and betting strategies. I also tested some of the top betting sites to see which ones offer the best odds, bonuses, and overall experience.

While online sports betting is the go-to option in Tennessee, several locals mentioned they often take a short drive across state lines to place wagers at retail sportsbooks. Intrigued by their recommendations, I decided to check out some of these nearby land-based options for myself.

In this article, I’ll walk you through my experience, from the bets I placed to the sportsbooks I found most reliable. Whether you’re a Tennessee local or just passing through, you’ll get the inside scoop on the best places to bet and what makes Tennessee’s sports betting market unique.

Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline: Top choice overall

BetUS: 125% welcome offer

BetWhale: Best betting variety

Sportsbetting.ag: Fastest payouts

Bovada: Excellent mobile platform

Everygame: Top choice for NBA betting

BetAnySports: Great for cashback promos

XBet Sportsbook: Low bonus rollovers

MyBookie: Best choice for same-game parlays

BUSR: Awesome live betting site

What I Did in Tennessee

With recommendations from friendly locals I met at Nashville’s buzzing bars, I set out to explore Tennessee’s sports betting options. But I wasn’t just looking for a place to place a few bets – I wanted to take advantage of promotions, discover unique betting options, and, most importantly, enhance my experience at the Titans game with some live betting.

Armed with a $500 bankroll and a serious passion for game-day action, I tested some of the best online sportsbooks Tennessee has to offer. But my trip wasn’t all about betting – I made sure to check out some of Music City’s biggest attractions, too.

First up was the Johnny Cash Museum, a must-visit for any music or history fan. While I was there to appreciate the legendary career of the Man in Black, I was surprised to find an impressive collection of sports memorabilia, including vintage football and baseball gear from decades past.

Next, I visited the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, where I got a crash course on the state’s rich athletic history. From Peyton Manning’s college dominance to Pat Summitt’s legendary coaching career, Tennessee’s sports culture runs deep. The Hall even had exhibits dedicated to the Titans and Predators, giving me some extra insight before heading to the big game.

Speaking of the game, Nissan Stadium was buzzing as Titans fans packed the stands, hopeful for a strong performance against the Bengals. Despite the electric atmosphere, Tennessee had a rough outing, with costly turnovers and quarterback struggles leading to a frustrating loss. Joe Burrow and the Bengals took full advantage, securing a decisive win.

Even with the defeat, the experience was unforgettable. Live betting added to the fun, making every drive even more intense. Fans around me were fired up, swapping betting strategies and debating which sportsbooks offered the best odds. Win or lose, it was clear – Tennessee takes its football and sports betting seriously.

After hearing locals rave about quick trips to nearby states for in-person betting, I couldn’t resist making a few stops to see what the fuss was about. From Tunica’s lively sportsbooks to Southland Casino just over the Arkansas border, I got a firsthand look at the retail betting experience just outside of Tennessee.

Throughout my trip, I tested multiple betting platforms to see which ones delivered the best odds, bonuses, and overall experience. Two of the top sportsbooks I tried were BetOnline and BetUS, both of which came highly recommended by the locals.

Below, I’ll break down my experience with Tennessee online sportsbooks, sharing insights on their features, promotions, and my personal recommendations.

Best Tennessee Sports Betting Sites I Tried

With no retail sportsbooks in Tennessee, online betting is the go-to option for locals and visitors like me. These Tennessee online sportsbooks are safe, well-regulated, and packed with promos. After checking out land-based sportsbooks across state lines (more on that later), I put Tennessee’s top online options to the test.

A musician I met in Nashville swore by BetOnline, calling it “the Dolly Parton of sportsbooks – been around forever and never disappoints.” This is a bold claim, but after spending time on the platform and seeing its $250 wager-free welcome offer, I could see why it’s a favorite.

BetOnline shines with customizable parlays and a deep selection of betting markets. Whether you want to stack player props into a high-risk, high-reward same-game parlay or find odds on more niche sports, it’s all here. I tested this during the Titans game, hoping for a miracle bet that would cover my entire trip. Spoiler: it didn’t.

While BetOnline’s sports section is top-notch, its poker room and casino selection don’t match up to full-fledged gambling hubs like those I visited in Tunica. The poker player pool is small, and while the casino offers plenty of variety, it can’t compete with the scale of land-based options. Still, it remains one of the best online sports betting sites in the business.

A Predators fan I met at Dawghouse Saloon in downtown Nashville swore by BetUS, calling it the best sportsbook for bonuses. “The welcome offer is unbeatable,” he insisted. After testing it out myself, I had to admit – he wasn’t wrong.

BetUS rolls out a 125% sign-up bonus up to $3,125, giving new players a hefty bankroll boost. I used part of mine on a Jonathan Marchessault anytime goalscorer bet during the Preds-Rangers game, and when it hit, it was enough to cover my bar tab, and a late-night Waffle House stop.

Beyond the promos, the live betting experience stood out. I placed a mid-game bet on Ryan O’Reilly, and while it didn’t pan out, the smooth interface and real-time odds made jumping in on the action easy.

The only real drawback? Credit card deposits come with a 7.5% fee, something I didn’t run into at other sportsbooks. If you plan to play here, crypto is the better choice – no fees, faster transactions, and even bigger bonuses.

While swapping sports betting stories at the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, a local Grizzlies fan mentioned BetWhale as his go-to platform. “They’ve got everything,” he said, rattling off European soccer leagues, obscure international competitions, and all major American sports. Intrigued, I decided to check it out.

BetWhale covers everything from the NBA and NFL to soccer leagues in Saudi Arabia and Brazil, places I’d need a globe to find. While I wasn’t quite ready to test my luck on Indonesian third-division soccer (yet), I had to respect the sheer depth of options.

For my first bet, I stuck closer to home, placing a wager on the Grizzlies to cover the spread and the total points. If I won, I told myself, I’d celebrate with a Broadway bar crawl. Let’s just say my tab that night came out of my pocket.

Fun Fact: BetWhale is also one of the go-to options for Texas bettors.

Despite the loss, BetWhale’s bet slip functionality stood out. Adjusting selections mid-bet and recalculating odds was smooth, making it an excellent option for parlay lovers.

One small drawback? The bonus section felt incomplete – clicking on it led to… nothing. There were no reload offers or ongoing promotions, it was just an empty page. This is a strange miss for a site with such a strong 150% deposit match on sign-up.

Land-Based Sportsbook I Visited Near Tennessee

After exploring Tennessee’s online sports betting options, I was curious about the in-person experience that locals mentioned. Many spoke of quick trips across state lines to place bets at retail sportsbooks. Intrigued, I decided to see for myself. While I visited several venues in Tunica, Mississippi, it was the Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas, that truly stood out.

Southland Casino Hotel – A Gem Across the River

Just across the Mississippi River from Memphis, the Southland Casino Hotel stands tall in West Memphis, Arkansas. The drive from Nashville was an easy three hours on I-40, mostly long stretches of highway before hitting the city outskirts.

By the time I pulled up, the towering hotel and glowing casino lights made it clear I was in the right place.

Parking was straightforward – there was a huge multi-level garage with plenty of spots, plus valet for those who wanted the extra service.

I found a spot near the entrance and made my way inside, stepping into a rush of casino sounds – the steady hum of conversation, the beeping of slot machines, and the occasional burst of excitement from a lucky winner.

I didn’t waste much time wandering and headed straight to the sportsbook. Southland’s Betly Sportsbook is built for serious sports fans. Massive HD screens lined the walls, showing everything from the NFL and NBA to European soccer and horse racing.

The seating was set up lounge-style, with rows of cushioned chairs and high-top tables, making it easy to settle in for a game. It had the feel of a high-end sports bar, only with the added fun of placing bets.

The betting kiosks were easy to use, and for those who preferred human interaction, the staff at the counter were helpful and quick. I threw down a bet on an NFL game, grabbed a drink, and took a seat.

As the game played out, the atmosphere shifted with every big play – groans from one side of the room, cheers from the other. Live betting kept things interesting, with odds changing in real time on the kiosks and app, making it easy to double down or hedge bets on the fly.

After a few hours in the sportsbook, I wandered over to The Kitchens buffet, where the slow-smoked barbecue and fresh seafood made for a solid post-betting meal.

If I had been in the mood for a sit-down dinner, Ignite Steakhouse looked like the move, but I kept it casual.

Southland isn’t just about the sportsbook – the casino floor is massive, with over 2,400 slot machines and 50 table games. I tried my luck at a blackjack table, but let’s just say I should’ve quit while I was ahead after the NFL game.

Before leaving, I took a quick walk through the new hotel tower – modern, sleek, and offering great views of the Mississippi River. If I’d planned to stay the night, the rooms looked like a solid place to crash after a long day of betting and gaming.

All in all, Southland Casino Hotel lived up to the hype. If you’re in Tennessee and want an in-person sportsbook experience, it’s worth the short drive across the state line. Good food, a great betting setup, and plenty of action – it’s got everything a sports fan could ask for.

Things I Learned About Sports Betting in Tennessee

After spending time placing bets online, visiting casinos across state lines, and chatting with locals, I picked up some valuable insights about sports betting in Tennessee.

Whether you’re betting online or making the short trip to a retail sportsbook, here are some key takeaways that can help you make the most of your experience.

Have a Game Plan Before You Walk Into a Sportsbook

Retail sportsbooks can be overwhelming – huge screens flashing different odds, a crowd placing bets, and dozens of games playing at once.

If you don’t know what you’re looking for, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and make impulsive bets.

Check the odds online first, know what markets you’re interested in, and decide on your budget before you even step up to the kiosk.

Cash is Still King at Some Locations

Most sportsbooks and casinos take cards or mobile payments, but some still operate heavily on cash.

At Southland Casino, for example, using cash at the betting counter is faster, while card deposits often come with fees or require additional steps.

Having cash on hand can save you time and make things easier when placing in-person bets.

Get Your Player’s Card – It’s Worth It

If you’re betting at a casino sportsbook, sign up for their rewards program before you place your first wager.

Many casinos, including Southland, offer comps, free bets, or meal discounts for regular players. Even if you’re only there for the day, it’s worth it – some places even give new sign-ups free play credit.

Don’t Ignore the Live Betting Options

One thing I quickly realized at the Southland Sportsbook is that live betting makes everything more exciting. If you’re at a retail book, odds are constantly shifting, and you can watch the game unfold before placing a bet.

If you’re quick, you can spot opportunities where the odds are better than they were pre-game.

TN Sports Betting Sites Offer More Promos and Flexibility

While retail sportsbooks have their perks, Tennessee’s online betting sites give you more variety, better promotions, and faster payouts.

I loved the atmosphere of betting in person, but the welcome bonuses, odds boosts, and betting markets online were just better.

If you’re serious about sports betting, try multiple sportsbooks to take advantage of different offers and find the best odds.

Final Thoughts on Tennessee Betting Options

After exploring Tennessee’s sports betting scene – both online and across state lines – I’ve come away with a new appreciation for how far things have come.

The ease of online betting made it incredibly convenient, while my trip to Southland Casino reminded me why the in-person sportsbook experience still has its own charm.

If I did it again, I’d plan my retail sportsbook visit around a big game weekend to soak in an even livelier atmosphere. I’d also be more selective with my bets – some of those live wagers at Nissan Stadium were definitely fueled by game-day excitement.

Tennessee may not have retail sportsbooks (yet), but there’s no shortage of ways to bet. Whether you’re cashing in on an online bonus or taking a short drive for some in-person action, sports betting here is only getting bigger.

If you love the rush of the game, it’s well worth checking out for yourself.

Tennessee Sports Betting – FAQs

If you’re planning to bet on sports in Tennessee, you might have a few questions. Here are the most common things bettors ask before getting started.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Tennessee?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Tennessee. The state launched online sports betting in November 2020, allowing residents and visitors to place wagers on licensed digital platforms. However, physical sportsbooks remain prohibited in the state.

When is the Best Time to Visit Tennessee for Sports Betting?

The best time to visit depends on what sports you want to bet on. Fall is ideal for football fans, with the Titans and college football in full swing, while spring offers NBA and NHL action with the Grizzlies and Predators heating up.

March Madness is also a popular time to visit, as sportsbooks roll out special promotions.

What Are the Closest Retail Sportsbooks for Tennessee Bettors?

Since Tennessee doesn’t have retail sportsbooks, the closest options are just across state lines. Southland Casino in West Memphis, Arkansas, is a popular choice with its Betly Sportsbook, HD screens, and lounge seating.

Tunica, Mississippi, also has multiple casinos with sportsbooks, including Horseshoe Casino and Gold Strike Casino.

Both locations are a short drive from Memphis or Nashville, making them convenient for Tennesseans looking for an in-person betting experience.

Can I Bet on Tennessee College Teams?

Yes, Tennessee sportsbooks allow betting on college sports, including the Volunteers, Commodores, and Memphis Tigers. However, some platforms restrict prop bets on individual college athletes to prevent integrity concerns. Always check the sportsbook’s rules before placing wagers.

What Is the Best TN Online Sports Betting Site?

The best online sportsbook in Tennessee depends on your needs, but BetOnline is excellent for odds and promos; BetUS offers generous bonuses, and BetWhale shines with an easy-to-use interface.

Are Tennessee Betting Sites Safe To Use?

Yes, online sportsbooks in Tennessee are safe as long as you choose licensed and regulated platforms like BetOnline, BetUS, and BetWhale. They provide secure transactions and have reputable licenses for operation.

What’s the Legal Age for Sports Betting in Tennessee?

The legal age for sports betting in Tennessee is 21. Players must provide valid identification to verify their age before they can cash out winnings.

Gambling is risky. 21+ only. Please call 1-800-GAMBLER or seek help at gamblersanonymous.org if you have a gambling problem.