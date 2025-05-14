Adventure Aquarium is a thrilling place for families, located on the Camden Waterfront in New Jersey, just a few minutes from downtown Philadelphia. Since opening in 1992, it’s become one of the best aquariums on the East Coast, even voted a Top 10 Aquarium by USA Today.

You can see more than 15,000 amazing sea animals, including sharks, sea turtles, penguins, stingrays, and the only hippos in the world living at an aquarium! You can walk across the Shark Bridge (the longest of its kind), explore New Jersey’s longest Shark Tunnel, and get hands-on with four different touch tanks.

This blog is here to help you plan your visit, with everything you need to know about tickets, exhibits, special events, where to eat, where to park, and tips to make your day extra special.

Ticket Prices, Discounts, and Memberships in Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium uses plan-ahead pricing for general admission. Adult tickets (ages 13–64) range from $30.99 to $49.99, depending on the day. To get the lowest price and best entry time, it is recommended to book tickets online ahead of time.

Tickets for children (ages 2–12) are 15% off the adult price, and infants under 2 enter for free. Seniors (65 and older) receive a $2 discount on admission. Tickets bought in person on the same day may cost more, and gift cards or coupons can only be used at the box office, not online.

Visitors should also note that the last entry of the day is 90 minutes before closing.

In terms of discounts, the aquarium offers occasional seasonal promotions. For instance, a recent spring offer gave one free child ticket for every paid adult ticket during weekdays. The aquarium also accepts the Philadelphia CityPASS, but CityPASS holders must call ahead to reserve a timeslot, as entry is not guaranteed without a reservation.

It’s important to know that Camden residents do not receive local discounts, and Adventure Aquarium does not participate in reciprocal programs with other zoos or aquariums, except its sister location, Newport Aquarium in Kentucky.

Groups of 20 or more people may qualify for group rates or tour operator discounts. These must be arranged in advance through group sales.

Membership Options

For visitors planning more than one trip per year, buying a membership can save money after just two visits. There are three membership levels:

Silver Membership costs $69.99 per person (ages 13 and up) and includes unlimited visits for 364 days (the aquarium is closed on Thanksgiving). It also comes with renewal discounts in future years.

costs $69.99 per person (ages 13 and up) and includes unlimited visits for 364 days (the aquarium is closed on Thanksgiving). It also comes with renewal discounts in future years. Gold Membership costs $89.99 and includes all Silver benefits, plus a $5 parking discount, 10% off at the café and gift shop, and 2 free guest tickets per year.

costs $89.99 and includes all Silver benefits, plus a $5 parking discount, 10% off at the café and gift shop, and 2 free guest tickets per year. Platinum Membership costs $139.99 and adds even more: free parking, 15% off gift shop purchases, 4 guest tickets, and no need to reserve tickets online in advance.

All membership levels include unlimited admission, access to special festivals, and member-only events throughout the year. Each member must have their own membership pass, which is non-transferable and requires a photo ID.

With the exception of Platinum members, all other members must still reserve a visit time online due to capacity limits.

Hours of Operation & Seasonal Schedule

Adventure Aquarium is open 364 days a year, meaning it is open almost every day. The only day it is closed is Thanksgiving.

On most weekdays, the aquarium is usually open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, the hours can change depending on the time of year. For example, during busy times like spring break, summer, or holiday events, the aquarium may open earlier or close later. In some cases, it might open at 9:30 AM and stay open until 6:00 PM, especially on weekends or special event days.

One example of this was during the Bubble Bash event in spring 2025, when the aquarium stayed open from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM every day to welcome more visitors.

During holidays such as Christmas week or New Year’s, the hours may also change. On days like Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, the aquarium might close a bit earlier. Because of this, it is always a good idea to check the official website or social media pages before your visit to see the most up-to-date hours.

Also, keep in mind that the aquarium uses timed-entry tickets. So, you have to pick a specific time when you buy your ticket. You must also arrive before the last entry of the day, which is 90 minutes before the aquarium closes.

Main Exhibits & Must-See Attractions in New Jersey Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium is one of the top aquariums in the Northeast. It is home to over 15,000 sea animals and holds two million gallons of water. The aquarium is well known for its large shark collection, interactive exhibits, and unique animal encounters. Below are the exhibits you should not miss:

Shark Realm and Shark Tunnel

First, head to Zone D, where you’ll find Shark Realm, a massive tank that holds 550,000 gallons of water. It is home to sand tiger, sandbar, nurse sharks, and other species. As you walk through the 40-foot Shark Tunnel, you’ll be surrounded by sharks swimming above and beside you. This is the longest shark tunnel in New Jersey and one of the highlights of the aquarium. You might even see a rare great hammerhead shark named Anchor.

Shark Bridge

Next, if you’re feeling brave, try the Shark Bridge. This is the world’s longest V-shaped rope suspension bridge. It stretches 81 feet and hangs just inches above the Shark Realm. While crossing, you can look straight down and see sharks swimming beneath you. If someone in your group cannot cross, they can ask staff for a behind-the-scenes viewing area as an alternative.

Hippo Haven

Another must-see is Hippo Haven. Here, you’ll meet Button and Genny, two Nile hippos who weigh over 3,000 pounds each. These hippos are the only ones in the world living in an aquarium. The exhibit includes large viewing windows, so you can watch them both above and below the water. You might also spot their animal roommate — a porcupine resting nearby. Be sure to check the schedule for hippo feedings or talks.

Penguin Island & Little Blue Beach

The aquarium has two penguin colonies. Outdoors at Penguin Park, you’ll find African penguins, which are used to warm weather. This area also has a small soft-play zone for children under 42 inches tall. Inside, visit Little Blue Beach, where you’ll see Little Blue Penguins — the smallest penguin species in the world, standing just about 13 inches tall. Watch them swim and play in the water. Daily penguin feedings and keeper talks are posted in the schedule.

Stingray Beach Club

Then, stop by the Stingray Beach Club to touch or feed real stingrays. This open pool is full of friendly cow-nose and southern stingrays. You can gently touch their soft wings or buy food to feed them. Kids especially enjoy this area. Just note: strollers must be parked nearby, as the space is tight.

Touch Exhibits – “Touch a Shark” and Creature Feature

Adventure Aquarium has four touch exhibits. Two of them include Creature Feature and Touch a Shark. At Creature Feature (in KidZone), you can touch sea stars, snails, and other creatures from the Pacific Northwest. At the shark touch pool, you’ll meet juvenile sharks like white-spotted bamboo sharks, which are safe to touch. Staff members are nearby to give information and help with hand cleaning.

KidZone

For families with young children, KidZone is designed for kids ages 6 and under. This area has hands-on activities like a Splash and Bubbles playground, musical instruments, and an Imagination Sand Station, where kids can dig and explore using augmented reality. There is also a family and nursing room nearby for those who need it.

Piranha Falls

In Piranha Falls, you’ll feel like you’re in the Amazon rainforest. This exhibit includes lush plants, a waterfall, and a tank full of piranhas. Every few minutes, the area goes dark and a “rainstorm” simulation begins — complete with thunder and mist. It’s a fun surprise, but you might want a light jacket as it gets a little chilly and damp.

Sea Turtle Cove

In Sea Turtle Cove, you’ll find both loggerhead and green sea turtles. This space shows the full life cycle of sea turtles, from hatchlings to adults. Educational signs explain the dangers these turtles face in the wild, like plastic waste. The big loggerhead turtle is a visitor favorite, and the calm setting is great for taking a break.

4D Theater

The aquarium also has a 4D theater in Zone C, and it’s included with your ticket. Movies are short (about 15 minutes) and use 3D glasses with extra effects like sound and light. Current films include Oceans: Our Blue Planet and other family-friendly shows. Check the day’s schedule for times.

Accessibility for Guests with Disabilities

Adventure Aquarium tries to make sure everyone can enjoy their visit, no matter their needs. It offers different kinds of help for people who use wheelchairs, have sensory issues, or need other support.

Wheelchair and Scooter Access

The whole aquarium is easy to get around with a wheelchair or stroller. There are no stairs in the exhibit areas, and visitors can use ramps and elevators to go between floors.

If you need a wheelchair, you can rent one at the front lobby. It costs $6, plus a $10 deposit that you get back when you return it. If you need a motorized scooter (ECV), you can rent one for $30, with a $50 deposit. Rentals are given on a first-come, first-served basis, and you can pay with cash or a card. You can also bring your own wheelchair or scooter (except for Segways, which are not allowed).

Help for Sensory Needs

Adventure Aquarium is a sensory-inclusive place, thanks to KultureCity, a group that helps public places support people with sensory issues.

If you or someone in your group has trouble with noise, lights, or crowds, you can borrow a sensory bag at the Info Desk for free. These bags come with headphones, fidget tools, and cue cards. There are also weighted lap pads if needed.

Signs in the aquarium show which areas are loud and might need ear protection. If someone needs a break, they can go to the Quiet Room, which is the same space as the Nursing/Family Room. If a quieter spot is needed, staff can also take guests to a private room.

The aquarium also offers Sensory Sundays on the third Sunday of each month. During the first hour, they turn down the lights and sounds. They also have an evening sensory event called F.I.S.H. Night on certain dates.

Service Animals

Guests can bring trained service dogs. These dogs must stay on a leash and be under control. However, they might not be allowed in certain exhibits, such as touch tanks or areas with loose animals, where they could cause stress to the animals. Emotional support animals and pets are not allowed. If you’re bringing a service dog, stop by Guest Services when you arrive so staff can help you plan the best route.

Strollers and Wagons

You can bring a regular stroller, but keep in mind that some areas are tight, like the stingray touch pool and Shark Bridge. These areas have stroller parking zones nearby.

Oversized wagons are usually not allowed inside. If you don’t want to bring your own stroller, you can rent one: a single stroller is $8, and a double is $10, plus a $10 deposit.

If your child needs a wagon or a large stroller for medical reasons, just tell the staff. They will give you a special tag so you can bring it inside.

Other Help

All movies in the 4D theater have closed captions. The building has non-slip floors, good lighting, and handrails in many areas. If someone in your group is hard of hearing or has another special need, staff can offer listening devices or tell you when it’s less busy.

There is also an Accessibility Guide you can read online or ask for at the front desk. It explains how each exhibit is set up to help different needs.

Staff Support and Extra Tours

Staff members are trained to help. They can assist with carrying food, finding close parking, or skipping long lines if someone has trouble standing for too long.

If someone can’t go on the Shark Bridge, they may be able to take a special tour called the “Shark Shack Tour”, where they can see the sharks from a safe and easy-to-reach spot.

Where to Eat at the Adventure Aquarium Philadelphia

When visiting Adventure Aquarium, it’s a breeze to find a bite to eat. There are several options both inside and near the aquarium that work for families, individuals, and people with dietary restrictions.

Marketplace Café (formerly Feeding Frenzy Café)

The main place to eat inside the aquarium is the Marketplace Café, located on the second floor. It is set up like a food court, with lots of seating and a menu that most families will find familiar.

You can order pizza, hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches, and kid-sized meals. There are also snacks like soft pretzels, ice cream, and Dippin’ Dots. On average, a full meal costs about $10 to $12 for adults. The café is stroller-friendly, and high chairs are available for young children.

Outside Food Policy

One thing that makes Adventure Aquarium different is that it allows outside food. You are welcome to bring your own packed lunch, snacks, and non-alcoholic drinks. This is especially helpful for families with picky eaters or special diets.

There are indoor tables in the café and outdoor seating on a terrace (when the weather is good) where you can sit and eat your own food. However, there are a few rules: large, hard coolers and glass bottles are not allowed, but soft cooler bags with sandwiches and drinks are okay. The aquarium also has water fountains and bottle refill stations throughout the building.

Flying Fish Beer Garden

For adults, there is a seasonal spot called the Flying Fish Beer Garden, located outdoors with a great view of the Delaware River and the Philadelphia skyline. It is open from spring through early fall, depending on the weather.

This beer garden serves local beer from Flying Fish Brewing Company (a New Jersey brewery), along with wine, hard seltzers, and fun frozen drinks in shark-themed souvenir cups. Non-alcoholic drinks are also sold. Most people visit in the afternoon on weekends or holidays, when it opens around lunchtime. Drinks must stay in certain areas—signs will show where alcohol is not allowed, especially near animals.

Snack Carts and Stands

In addition to the café, there are often small food stands open on busy days. You can usually find the “H2O Snacks” cart near the Rotunda, which sells pretzels, popcorn, churros, and drinks. There is also often a Dippin’ Dots stand near KidZone.

During seasonal events like Christmas Underwater or Halloween, you might see special treat stands, such as a hot cocoa station in winter.

Food for Special Diets

The Marketplace Café offers some vegetarian and gluten-free choices. For example, you can order veggie burgers, salads, and fruit cups. If you have food allergies, you can ask the staff to check the ingredient book to find out what is safe to eat.

Because the aquarium allows outside food, many guests with severe allergies choose to bring their own meals and use the café seating area.

Nearby Places to Eat

If you want to eat somewhere outside the aquarium, there are a few options nearby. The Camden Waterfront sometimes has a food truck lot open during lunchtime. Also, the Hilton Garden Inn, about a 10-minute walk from the aquarium, has a restaurant called Water Street Grill that serves lunch and dinner.

For more choices, many visitors take the ferry or drive across the bridge to Philadelphia’s Old City, where there are many restaurants.

Tips for a Better Experience

Lunchtime is usually the busiest time to eat at the café. Most crowds arrive between 12:00 and 1:00 PM, especially when school groups are visiting. If you want to avoid long lines, try eating before 11:30 AM or after 1:30 PM.

If you are a Gold or Platinum member, remember that you get a 10% discount on food purchases at the café.

Gift Shop & Souvenirs

No trip is complete without a souvenir! The main Gift Shop is located near the exit (you’ll pass through it on your way out). It’s stocked with a wide range of aquatic-themed merchandise:

Plush Toys: Sharks, turtles, penguins, hippos – plushies of all sizes. Kids love the exclusive Adventure Aquarium plushes (you can even bundle a ticket + plush at a discount.

Sharks, turtles, penguins, hippos – plushies of all sizes. Kids love the exclusive Adventure Aquarium plushes (you can even bundle a ticket + plush at a discount. Apparel: T-shirts, hoodies, hats featuring aquarium logos or sea animal designs. There are also kids’ costume pieces (like shark hats and mermaid tails).

T-shirts, hoodies, hats featuring aquarium logos or sea animal designs. There are also kids’ costume pieces (like shark hats and mermaid tails). Souvenirs: Keychains, magnets, mugs, and pressed pennies. Popular items include “Shark Tunnel” 3D postcards, glow-in-the-dark shark teeth, and hippo-themed goodies (one shirt says “I ❤️ Hippos” with Button & Genny on it).

Keychains, magnets, mugs, and pressed pennies. Popular items include “Shark Tunnel” 3D postcards, glow-in-the-dark shark teeth, and hippo-themed goodies (one shirt says “I ❤️ Hippos” with Button & Genny on it). Educational Toys: Books, puzzles, marine science kits, and toy models of aquatic animals. You can pick up an “aquarium adventure” sticker book or field guide as a memento.

Books, puzzles, marine science kits, and toy models of aquatic animals. You can pick up an “aquarium adventure” sticker book or field guide as a memento. Photos: The H2O Photo counter is part of the gift shop. This is where you can view and purchase souvenir photos taken by staff (e.g., at the entrance green screen, or during animal encounters). They offer prints and digital packages. (Tip: Platinum members get 15% off photos, Gold 10% off.

The gift shop often has seasonal items, too, like holiday ornaments in winter (the Scuba Santa ornament is a hit) or pumpkin shark T-shirts during Halloween. Prices range from a few dollars (postcards) to $20–30 for T-shirts or plush, up to higher-end collectibles. Members receive discounts: 10% off for Gold, 15% off for Platinum.

There is also a smaller “Penguin Gift Shop” kiosk near Penguin Island (open peak days) selling penguin plush and apparel, and occasionally a “Stingray Cart” by the ray pool with aquatic jewelry and toys. If you want to avoid a pleading child in the big store, you can exit via a bypass hallway – but most families let the kids pick a small souvenir.

Souvenir Tips: If you plan to buy anything, check the map or ask staff about same-day in/out privileges – you may be able to leave purchases at the counter and pick them up later, so you don’t carry bags. Also, Philadelphia CityPASS holders get 10% off one souvenir purchase (show your CityPASS booklet). And don’t forget to validate parking at the register if instructed (members using parking discounts show membership here to get a sticker).

Events, Programs, and Seasonal Festivals at Adventure Aquarium, Camden, NJ

Adventure Aquarium hosts a variety of special events throughout the year – some included with admission, others requiring separate tickets or reservations. Highlights include:

Mermaids Festival: Each winter/early spring, real-life “mermaids” visit the aquarium! During the Mermaids event (typically late February through mid-March), guests can watch costumed mermaid divers swimming among the sharks in the Shark Realm, see mermaids wading with stingrays at Stingray Beach Club, and even do meet-and-greets on land. In 2025, Mermaids ran Feb 21 – Mar 16 (Fridays–Sundays), with extended hours on weekends to 6 PM. Mermaids are included with general admission (no extra fee), but it’s very popular (often selling out), so reserve your tickets in advance.

Each winter/early spring, real-life “mermaids” visit the aquarium! During the Mermaids event (typically late February through mid-March), guests can watch costumed mermaid divers swimming among the sharks in the Shark Realm, see mermaids wading with stingrays at Stingray Beach Club, and even do meet-and-greets on land. In 2025, Mermaids ran Feb 21 – Mar 16 (Fridays–Sundays), with extended hours on weekends to 6 PM. Mermaids are included with general admission (no extra fee), but it’s very popular (often selling out), so reserve your tickets in advance. Bubble Bash: A spring break festival themed entirely around bubbles. In late March through April, the aquarium “pops” into spring with Bubble Bash. Expect bubble-filled dance parties in the rotunda every hour, live science demos showing cool bubble experiments, an underwater bubble scavenger hunt for kids, and special bubble-themed treats (like bubble tea and Dippin’ Dots “bubble” sundaes). During Bubble Bash, the aquarium usually extends hours to accommodate spring break visitors. All activities are included with admission. It’s a perfect time for families, as the atmosphere is extra fun and festive (and yes, lots of actual bubbles everywhere!).

A spring break festival themed entirely around bubbles. In late March through April, the aquarium “pops” into spring with Bubble Bash. Expect bubble-filled dance parties in the rotunda every hour, live science demos showing cool bubble experiments, an underwater bubble scavenger hunt for kids, and special bubble-themed treats (like bubble tea and Dippin’ Dots “bubble” sundaes). During Bubble Bash, the aquarium usually extends hours to accommodate spring break visitors. All activities are included with admission. It’s a perfect time for families, as the atmosphere is extra fun and festive (and yes, of actual bubbles everywhere!). Fintastic Pumpkin Glow: A Halloween/fall festival, usually in October. The aquarium decks out with glowing jack-o’-lanterns and underwater pumpkin displays. Past Pumpkin Glows have featured scuba divers carving pumpkins underwater, a pumpkin patch in Hippo Haven, and trick-or-treating stations for kids. Little ones are encouraged to wear costumes (with some restrictions for safety). This event often includes extended evening hours on certain nights, where exhibits are lit with an eerie glow. Check for dates in October; it’s a spook-tacular time (but still family-friendly, not very scary).

A Halloween/fall festival, usually in October. The aquarium decks out with glowing jack-o’-lanterns and underwater pumpkin displays. Past Pumpkin Glows have featured scuba divers carving pumpkins underwater, a pumpkin patch in Hippo Haven, and trick-or-treating stations for kids. Little ones are encouraged to wear costumes (with some restrictions for safety). This event often includes extended evening hours on certain nights, where exhibits are lit with an eerie glow. Check for dates in October; it’s a spook-tacular time (but still family-friendly, not very scary). Christmas Underwater: Each December, Adventure Aquarium transforms for the holidays. Scuba Santa dives in the Shark Realm daily to greet kids from underwater, and the exhibits get festive décor (think: wreaths in the Ocean Realm, twinkling lights in the jellyfish gallery). There’s usually a gigantic underwater Christmas tree in Shark Tunnel, appearances by an “Elf” dive team, and you can drop letters to Santa in a special mailbox. The holiday meet-and-greet with Scuba Santa is included, and there may be add-ons like a “Breakfast with Santa” event on select weekends. Christmas Underwater is magical – it’s been voted one of the region’s best holiday attractions. (Note: The aquarium typically remains open except on Thanksgiving and maybe shortened hours on Christmas Day – always confirm if planning a Christmas visit.)

Each December, Adventure Aquarium transforms for the holidays. Scuba Santa dives in the Shark Realm daily to greet kids from underwater, and the exhibits get festive décor (think: wreaths in the Ocean Realm, twinkling lights in the jellyfish gallery). There’s usually a gigantic underwater Christmas tree in Shark Tunnel, appearances by an “Elf” dive team, and you can drop letters to Santa in a special mailbox. The holiday meet-and-greet with Scuba Santa is included, and there may be add-ons like a “Breakfast with Santa” event on select weekends. Christmas Underwater is magical – it’s been voted one of the region’s best holiday attractions. (Note: The aquarium typically remains open except on Thanksgiving and maybe shortened hours on Christmas Day – always confirm if planning a Christmas visit.) Shark in the Dark Sleepovers: Ever wonder what the aquarium is like at night? The Shark in the Dark overnight program lets you spend the night at the aquarium. Offered by the Center for Aquatic Sciences (the aquarium’s education partner), these overnight stays are scheduled on select nights (often Fridays or Saturdays). Participants (kids 6+ with adults, or scout/youth groups) bring sleeping bags and literally sleep next to the exhibits – commonly near the shark tank or Ocean Realm. The night includes guided tours, touch encounters, snacks, and a continental breakfast. It’s a unique experience for the adventurous! Pre-booking and additional fee required; see the “Education/Groups” section on their site for dates.

Ever wonder what the aquarium is like at night? The Shark in the Dark overnight program lets you spend the night at the aquarium. Offered by the Center for Aquatic Sciences (the aquarium’s education partner), these overnight stays are scheduled on select nights (often Fridays or Saturdays). Participants (kids 6+ with adults, or scout/youth groups) bring sleeping bags and literally sleep next to the exhibits – commonly near the shark tank or Ocean Realm. The night includes guided tours, touch encounters, snacks, and a continental breakfast. It’s a unique experience for the adventurous! Pre-booking and additional fee required; see the “Education/Groups” section on their site for dates. Member-Only Events: Members enjoy exclusive perks like early previews and special events. For example, members often get an exclusive night during Christmas Underwater with low crowds, or “Member Mornings,” where they can enter an hour early. There are also occasional Member Nights after-hours with music, character appearances, etc.. If you’re a member, keep an eye on the member newsletter for these free extras.

Members enjoy exclusive perks like early previews and special events. For example, members often get an exclusive night during Christmas Underwater with low crowds, or “Member Mornings,” where they can enter an hour early. There are also occasional Member Nights after-hours with music, character appearances, etc.. If you’re a member, keep an eye on the member newsletter for these free extras. Educational Programs: The aquarium offers daily free talks and feeds (check the schedule for times). Don’t miss the Diver Talk in Shark Realm, where a diver in the tank talks to guests via microphone – kids can ask the diver questions. There’s also “Walk the Plank” trivia game for kids (often in the Pirate Ship area or rotunda) and scheduled feeds for penguins, hippos, and rays. If you have budding marine biologists, stop by the Aquatic Discovery Desk (usually near KidZone), where educators let kids touch artifacts like shark jaws and turtle shells.

Finally, the aquarium participates in off-site conservation events (like river cleanups) and community days. Check their events calendar for any “Community Hot Days” or promotions (for instance, they’ve done a healthcare worker appreciation week with free admission). Seasonal or not, there’s always something new happening at Adventure Aquarium, making each visit unique!

Tips for Visiting with Children, Seniors & Groups

Visiting Adventure Aquarium can be fun for people of all ages. To make the most of your trip, it helps to plan ahead, especially if you’re coming with young children, seniors, or a large group.

Visiting with Young Children

Adventure Aquarium is very kid-friendly, and many exhibits are made for hands-on learning.

Strollers are allowed, but some areas, like the stingray touch pool or Shark Bridge, have limited space. In those spots, you may need to park or fold your stroller. If your child can walk, it’s often better to let them explore on foot, especially around touch tanks.

The KidZone is a great place for play breaks. If you need to change a diaper or take a break, use the Nursing/Family Room, which is close to the KidZone.

It’s smart to bring a change of clothes, since young kids might get wet from the touch exhibits or the mist inside Piranha Falls.

For safety, Guest Services offers wristbands where you can write your phone number. This is helpful in case you get separated from your child.

Some kids may also get overstimulated by the lights, sounds, or crowds. If so, you can ask for a sensory bag with noise-canceling headphones to help them stay calm.

Finally, try to save the gift shop for the end of your visit. This way, you won’t have to carry toys, and it can be used as a reward for good behavior. Most young children enjoy the aquarium for about three hours, so focus on their favorite areas and don’t feel like you have to see everything in one day.

Visiting with Seniors

The aquarium is on two main levels, so it is easy to walk through, but there is still a lot of standing and slow walking.

Encourage seniors to wear comfortable shoes and take breaks on the many benches around the building. There are seats in places like the Shark Tunnel, Ocean Realm, and Hippo Haven.

If walking long distances is difficult, you can bring your own wheelchair or rent one at the aquarium. Rentals are available at the front desk.

For a quieter visit, try coming during the week, especially after 2:00 PM, when the crowds are smaller. Weekends can be loud and busy due to school groups and families.

If stairs are a problem, elevators are located in Zone B (near the café) and Zone D (near the hippos).

In cold weather, keep in mind that some exhibits, like Penguin Park, are outdoors. Be sure to dress warmly or skip outdoor areas if needed.

There are plenty of restrooms, many with handicap stalls, and the family restroom has an adult changing table for assisted care.

Also, seniors (age 65+) get $2 off tickets, and large-print signs and bright lighting make it easier to see and move around.

Visiting with Large Groups (Schools, Camps, Reunions)

If you’re coming with a group of 20 or more, you must book in advance. The aquarium offers group discounts, and schools often get the lowest rates.

There is free bus parking nearby, but you’ll need to check with the staff to get drop-off instructions. Buses usually stop along Delaware Avenue by the main entrance.

Once inside, it’s best to split into small groups with a chaperone for each one. Just make sure to pick a meeting spot and time for everyone to return—many groups use the bronze sea turtle statue in the lobby as a landmark.

For school groups, the aquarium provides scavenger hunt sheets and can also schedule classroom sessions if requested in advance.

If your group is very large, try visiting on a weekday afternoon or a day when local schools are not off to avoid other large crowds.

The aquarium layout flows in one direction, so tell your group not to backtrack, as this can cause traffic jams.

If you’re planning lunch, you can reserve the Group Lunch Room (if available) or use the café seating. Groups are also allowed to bring bagged lunches, and when the weather is nice, staff may allow use of the outdoor picnic area.

For seniors or mixed-age tour groups, you can ask about VIP tour guides, which can be arranged for an added cost. A guide can make the visit more organized and educational.

General Timing Tips

The busiest times at the aquarium are usually from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on weekends and holidays.

To avoid crowds, try arriving right when the aquarium opens (usually 9:30 or 10:00 AM) or wait until after 2:30 PM. These times are less busy and more relaxing.

If you want to catch a diver show or feeding, check the daily schedule online and plan to be at that exhibit early. The aquarium is easy to follow, but you can skip ahead if needed and come back to other spots later.

If you’re looking for a quieter visit, weekdays are your best bet, especially Mondays or Tuesdays outside of school breaks.

Since the aquarium uses timed-entry tickets, it’s smart to buy tickets online in advance. Waiting until the day of your visit may mean fewer time options or no availability at all.

Parking & Public Transportation

Getting to Adventure Aquarium is simple, whether you’re driving or using public transportation. Below are helpful details on parking, drop-off, and different ways to travel from nearby cities like Philadelphia.

On-Site Parking

Adventure Aquarium has two main parking lots right across from the entrance. These are called the Hippo Lot and the Penguin Lot.

Parking costs $10 per car for regular visitors and Silver members. Gold members pay $5, and Platinum members park for free.

When you enter a lot, you will take a ticket at the gate. Keep this ticket with you. Before leaving, you’ll pay at a kiosk either in the main lobby or at the lot exits by scanning your ticket and paying with a credit card. If you need to pay with cash, use the special cash kiosk near the aquarium exit.

After payment, you’ll receive a validated ticket or code to use at the exit gate. Be sure not to lose your ticket, because replacing it can be costly. Also, if you are a Gold or Platinum member, stop by the Info Desk to get a parking discount sticker before you pay.

It’s best to arrive early on busy days like holidays or weekends. The lots can fill up fast. If they do, staff will direct you to overflow lots or nearby garages, but the aquarium does not give refunds for parking outside its own lots.

Accessible Parking

There are handicap spaces near the front of both parking lots. If those are full and someone in your group has trouble walking, you can drop them off near the entrance. The aquarium has a ramp and curb cutouts for easy access. The cost to park in handicap spaces is still $10, unless you are a Gold or Platinum member.

Electric Vehicle Charging

As of 2025, the aquarium’s parking lots do not have EV chargers. However, you can find charging stations nearby at the Camden Waterfront garage or across the river in Philadelphia. Be sure to plan ahead if you drive an electric car.

RiverLink Ferry (Seasonal)

One fun way to arrive is by the RiverLink Ferry, which runs from Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia to the Camden Waterfront. The ride takes about 8 minutes and offers nice views of the skyline and bridge.

The ferry usually operates from late April through September and runs about every 30 minutes in the summer. It docks at Wiggins Park, which is about a 5-minute walk from the aquarium. Round-trip prices are about $10 for adults and $8 for children.

PATCO Speedline

Another easy option is the PATCO train, which runs between South Jersey and Philadelphia. Take PATCO to the City Hall Station in Camden. From there, it’s about a 10-minute walk along Market Street to the aquarium.

The walk is safe during the day, and PATCO trains run often. A round-trip from Philadelphia usually costs between $3 and $4.

NJ Transit River LINE

The NJ Transit River LINE is a light rail that connects cities like Trenton and Camden. Get off at Aquarium Station, which is also called the Entertainment Center stop. This station is only a block away from the aquarium and very easy to find. One-way fares are around $1.60.

NJ Transit Buses

Several buses go to the Camden Waterfront. Bus routes 406, 408, 409, and 452 stop within a few blocks of the aquarium. If you’re already in downtown Camden, you can also take a short shuttle or walk from the Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Driving from Philadelphia

If you’re driving from Philadelphia, it only takes about 5 minutes once you cross the Ben Franklin Bridge (I-676/US-30). Just follow the signs for Camden Waterfront or Adventure Aquarium. Note that there is a $5 toll going into New Jersey, but no toll going back into Pennsylvania.

The GPS address is: 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ.

Driving from South Jersey

If coming from South Jersey, you can take I-676 North to Exit 5A (MLK Blvd/Camden Waterfront). Or, if using the New Jersey Turnpike, get off at Exit 4, take NJ-73 to NJ-38 West, and then follow signs to I-676.

Once you get near the waterfront, look for the big blue dome on the aquarium building.

Parking Alternatives

If the main lots are full or you have a larger vehicle, you can try the Waterfront Garage at 10 Delaware Avenue, just a 5-minute walk away. There are also open-air parking lots nearby.

Some people choose to park in Philadelphia and take the ferry across. This can be a nice option on a sunny day, but is less ideal in bad weather or winter.

The Camden Waterfront is still growing, so parking options and roads may change. Look for signs once you arrive, and always lock your car and hide valuables. The area is generally safe and has staff nearby, but it’s always best to be careful.

Nearby Hotels in Camden and Philadelphia

If you’re planning to visit Adventure Aquarium, you can make your trip even better by exploring nearby places or staying overnight. Both Camden and Philadelphia have good hotel options and fun attractions just minutes away.

Hotels in Camden

If you want to stay close to the aquarium, the Hilton Garden Inn Camden Waterfront is your best choice. It’s a 10-minute walk from the aquarium and is located right on the Camden riverfront. Some rooms have views of the Philadelphia skyline, and aquarium ticket packages are sometimes available. The hotel has its own restaurant for breakfast and dinner, and it’s also next to the Children’s Garden and ferry dock.

Another nearby option is across the river in Philadelphia: the Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill. It’s located in Old City and is easy to reach by ferry or car.

Hotels in Philadelphia

If you’re open to staying in Philadelphia, you’ll find many more hotels with different price ranges and features. Staying in Center City or Old City gives you access to major sights and an easy trip to the aquarium.

Here are some good choices:

The Notary Hotel – Autograph Collection: A high-end hotel near City Hall, great for people using Marriott points. You can take the PATCO train nearby to reach the aquarium.

A high-end hotel near City Hall, great for people using Marriott points. You can take the PATCO train nearby to reach the aquarium. Philadelphia Marriott Old City: Close to Penn’s Landing and the ferry terminal, and just steps from Independence Hall and other historical spots.

Close to Penn’s Landing and the ferry terminal, and just steps from Independence Hall and other historical spots. Family-friendly picks: DoubleTree by Hilton Center City (has a pool) Residence Inn by Marriott Center City (suites with kitchens) Hilton Penn’s Landing (on the river, close to the ferry)

Budget option: Holiday Inn Express Penn’s Landing often has lower rates and is a short walk to the ferry.



Tip: Look for Visit Philly hotel packages that sometimes include discounted attraction tickets or free parking, which can help cover aquarium costs.

Nearby Attractions in Camden and Philadelphia

When planning your visit, you can easily extend your adventure by exploring nearby attractions. Both Camden and Philadelphia have interesting sites that complement your aquarium day.

In Camden

Camden Children’s Garden: Right next to the aquarium (about a 2-minute walk), the Camden Children’s Garden is a 4‑acre play park. It has themed gardens, a carousel, playgrounds, and sprinklers in the summer. This spot is especially great for younger kids, and aquarium visitors even get a discounted entry if they show their aquarium wristband or ticket. An hour is usually enough to enjoy the garden, which is open seasonally from spring through fall.

Right next to the aquarium (about a 2-minute walk), the Camden Children’s Garden is a 4‑acre play park. It has themed gardens, a carousel, playgrounds, and sprinklers in the summer. This spot is especially great for younger kids, and aquarium visitors even get a discounted entry if they show their aquarium wristband or ticket. An hour is usually enough to enjoy the garden, which is open seasonally from spring through fall. Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial: A short 5- to 7‑minute stroll along the riverfront takes you to the USS New Jersey. This giant Iowa‑class battleship has been turned into a museum. Here, you can explore its decks, see large gun turrets, visit crew quarters, and even sit in the admiral’s chair. The museum is very popular with kids and history fans. Sometimes, combination tickets for the aquarium and battleship are available, or you can buy separate tickets. Plan on spending about 1.5 to 2 hours here. Note that there are steep ladders on the ship, so it may not be suitable for strollers or wheelchairs below deck.

A short 5- to 7‑minute stroll along the riverfront takes you to the USS New Jersey. This giant Iowa‑class battleship has been turned into a museum. Here, you can explore its decks, see large gun turrets, visit crew quarters, and even sit in the admiral’s chair. The museum is very popular with kids and history fans. Sometimes, combination tickets for the aquarium and battleship are available, or you can buy separate tickets. Plan on spending about 1.5 to 2 hours here. Note that there are steep ladders on the ship, so it may not be suitable for strollers or wheelchairs below deck. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (BB&T Pavilion): This waterfront concert venue is located near the aquarium. If you visit during concert season in the summer, you might catch an evening show. The venue hosts well-known artists, and the music can often be heard along the riverwalk.

This waterfront concert venue is located near the aquarium. If you visit during concert season in the summer, you might catch an evening show. The venue hosts well-known artists, and the music can often be heard along the riverwalk. RCA Pier & Waterfront Walk: On a clear day, take a walk along the Camden Waterfront promenade. You will pass public art installations and see areas like the RCA Pier Park that offer benches and landscaped spaces. Enjoy great views of the Philadelphia skyline while you stroll. You will also notice the sign for the Camden Shipyard & Maritime Museum—a small historic church turned museum that is open during select hours.

In Philadelphia

Just across the river, Philadelphia’s Old City and Center City are packed with attractions. Here are a few highlights:

Historic Sites: Many visitors combine a trip to the aquarium with a visit to Independence National Historical Park. You can see the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and the Betsy Ross House. These sites are about a 10‑minute trip from the ferry landing or the Camden Bridge. Note that entry to Independence Hall is free, but you must reserve a time slot in advance.

Many visitors combine a trip to the aquarium with a visit to Independence National Historical Park. You can see the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and the Betsy Ross House. These sites are about a 10‑minute trip from the ferry landing or the Camden Bridge. Note that entry to Independence Hall is free, but you must reserve a time slot in advance. Museum of the American Revolution: Located in Old City, this museum features engaging, life‑sized exhibits about the American Revolution, including Washington’s tent. It is only two blocks from the ferry terminal and is great for school‑age children and history enthusiasts.

Located in Old City, this museum features engaging, life‑sized exhibits about the American Revolution, including Washington’s tent. It is only two blocks from the ferry terminal and is great for school‑age children and history enthusiasts. Penn’s Landing & Spruce Street Harbor Park: On the Philadelphia side of the river, you will find vibrant outdoor spaces. In the summer, Spruce Street Harbor Park is a lively area with hammocks, food stands, and games. Nearby, you can also visit the Independence Seaport Museum, which offers historic ships that visitors can board.

On the Philadelphia side of the river, you will find vibrant outdoor spaces. In the summer, Spruce Street Harbor Park is a lively area with hammocks, food stands, and games. Nearby, you can also visit the Independence Seaport Museum, which offers historic ships that visitors can board. Philadelphia Zoo: America’s first zoo is about a 10- to 15-minute drive from the aquarium. Featuring big cats, primates, and KidZooU, the zoo makes an excellent addition to your trip—perhaps planning one day for the aquarium and another for the zoo.

America’s first zoo is about a 10- to 15-minute drive from the aquarium. Featuring big cats, primates, and KidZooU, the zoo makes an excellent addition to your trip—perhaps planning one day for the aquarium and another for the zoo. The Franklin Institute: This hands‑on science museum, complete with a giant Heart Maze and a planetarium, is another popular stop in Philadelphia. It is especially enjoyable for children aged 5 and older.

This hands‑on science museum, complete with a giant Heart Maze and a planetarium, is another popular stop in Philadelphia. It is especially enjoyable for children aged 5 and older. Please Touch Museum: Aimed at young children (ages 1 to 7), the Please Touch Museum in Fairmount Park offers a full day of playful, interactive exhibits. Although it is about a 30‑minute drive away, it can be well worth a visit if you have little ones and plan on a multi‑day trip.

Many visitors choose to spend a morning in Philadelphia and an afternoon at the aquarium, or vice versa. Just remember to factor in the time needed for river crossings (via PATCO, ferry, or bridge) when planning your schedule.

Make Today an Adventure to Remember

Adventure Aquarium is the place to see sharks, hippos, sea turtles, stingrays, and penguins — all in one visit. Now that you know the ticket prices, top exhibits, and how to plan your trip, it’s time to take action.

First, go to www.adventureaquarium.com to buy your tickets online. This saves money and lets you pick the time you want to enter. Adult tickets cost $30.99 to $49.99, depending on the day. Kids under 2 get in free. Seniors save $2, and children get 15% off.

Next, choose a membership if you plan to visit more than once this year. It can save you money in just two visits. Memberships also include guest passes, food discounts, and parking savings.

Then, download the free aquarium app. It shows you the map, feeding times, and special events, so you don’t miss anything during your visit.

Also, look over the top exhibits before you go. Make time for the Shark Tunnel, Shark Bridge, Hippo Haven, and the touch pools. These are the aquarium’s most popular spots.

Finally, if you’re coming with a big group, contact the aquarium for group prices. And if you’re driving, parking is $10 in the main lot. Members may pay less or park for free.

Everything is ready for you to enjoy. So don’t wait. Get your tickets, plan your day, and make your visit to Adventure Aquarium one to remember.

