Water parks in New Jersey are mostly a summer thing, but Big Kahuna’s Water Park in West Berlin gives you a place to splash around even in the middle of winter.

The indoor section is open year-round and features heated pools, a lazy river, and water slides under a retractable roof.

Once the weather warms up, the outdoor area opens, too, adding a wave pool and more space to spread out.

If you’re expecting giant, heart-pounding slides, this probably isn’t the park for you.

Big Kahuna’s is built for families, groups, and anyone who wants a laid-back day in the water.

It’s big enough to keep kids entertained for hours but small enough that parents won’t spend the whole time chasing them down.

But before you buy tickets, here’s exactly what to expect—what’s worth your time, what’s not, and how to make the most of your visit.

Ticket Prices & How to Get the Best Deal

A trip to Big Kahuna, New Jersey, isn’t cheap, but if you buy tickets the right way, you can avoid overpaying.

Here’s exactly what to expect regarding pricing—and how to keep some extra cash in your pocket.

General Admission: Buy Online or Pay More at the Gate

Online: $29.99 per person

At the Gate: $39.99 per person

Online buying saves you $10 per ticket, which adds up fast if you bring the whole family. There’s no reason to wait until you’re standing at the entrance to pay more.

Season Pass: Worth It if You Plan to Visit More Than Once

2025 Season Pass: $54.99

This gives you unlimited visits through the end of 2025. It’s the better deal if you’re thinking of going twice or more in a year.

Senior Tickets: A Discount If You’re 65+

Online: $19.99

At the Gate: $24.99

Not a massive discount, but if you’re 65 or older, every little bit helps. Just bring an ID to prove your age.

Cabanas

Cabanas are available for rent, but pricing varies by date and demand. If you’re thinking about getting one, check online in advance to see if it’s worth the splurge.

Parking: Free (For Once)

Unlike most places that nickel-and-dime you, parking here is actually free.

Attractions – What’s Worth Your Time?

Of course, not all water parks are built the same. Some are all about massive, high-speed slides, while others focus on laid-back, family-friendly fun.

Big Kahuna’s Water Park, NJ, falls somewhere in the middle—there’s a little bit of both.

Indoor Water Park: Year-Round Fun That’s More Chill Than Extreme

The indoor section is open year-round, which is its biggest selling point. It’s got a retractable roof, so even when it’s freezing outside, the water stays warm.

But don’t expect anything too wild—most attractions lean toward family-friendly fun rather than high-adrenaline thrills.

Water Slides—The park has a mix of body slides, mat racers, and raft slides. They’re fun, but if you’re looking for jaw-dropping, sky-high slides, you won’t find them here.

Lazy River—It’s a standard lazy river, nothing over the top, but a good place to float and relax.

FlowRider® Surf Simulator—One of the more unique attractions, this lets you try surfing indoors. It’s fun if you’ve never done it before but expect a learning curve.

Jungle Hideout—This interactive play structure is great for younger kids. It has small slides, sprayers, and tipping buckets to keep them entertained.

Outdoor Water Park: Where the Bigger Attractions Are

Once the outdoor section opens in summer, the park feels bigger and less crowded. If you like wave pools and open swimming areas, you’ll spend most of your time here.

Wave Pool—It’s big (12,000 square feet) and gets decent waves. It’s not ocean-level, but there is enough movement to keep it interesting.

Leisure Pool—It’s exactly what it sounds like—a pool to swim or lounge in. Nothing fancy, but good for cooling off.

Shipwrecked Tiki Bar—If you’re 21+ and need a break, this outdoor bar serves tropical drinks. Nice touch if you’re here with kids and need a moment to yourself.

Little Kahuna Lagoon—A splash area for toddlers and younger kids. If you’ve got little ones, this is probably where they’ll spend most of their time.

How to Make the Most of Your Day at Big Kahunas Water Park

A trip to Big Kahunas Water Park is a great time—as long as you go prepared.

Otherwise, you’ll be the person paying too much for food, standing in long lines, and realizing you forgot something important.

Here’s what you need to know to make your visit smoother, cheaper, and way more enjoyable.

Best Times to Go (Unless You Love Crowds and Waiting in Line)

There will always be many more crowds on weekends. But Summer weekends are especially packed, with long lines for the slides and nowhere quiet to sit.

So, your best bet is weekdays. If you can swing a visit on a Monday through Thursday, you’ll get through the park much faster.

If a weekend is your only option, get there early or wait until later in the day:

Arrive right at opening (10 AM) to ride the slides before the crowds build.

Go after 3 PM—by then, the camp groups and early birds are heading out.

What to Pack (Because Paying $10 for Sunscreen Is Not It)

Packing smart means spending less and avoiding unnecessary hassle.

Bring these:

Sunscreen—You’ll be in and out of the water all day, so reapplying is a must. They sell it inside, but it’s much cheaper to bring your own.

Towels—The park doesn’t provide them, and while air-drying works for a bit, it’s not ideal if there’s a breeze.

Extra Clothes—A wet swimsuit in the car isn’t the most comfortable ride home. Pack something dry to change into before you leave.

Shampoo & Body Wash—There are showers, so if you want to wash off the chlorine before heading out, it’s worth packing your own.

Food Situation: What’s Worth Eating and What’s Not

Water park food is never cheap, but some things are better than others.

Here’s the breakdown:

Decent Options:

Island Time Café—Burgers, chicken tenders, and fries. Standard amusement park food, but at least it’s hot and fresh.

The Chill Zone—If you want mac and cheese, this is your spot. It’s not the cheapest, but it’s one of the better food options.

But you could always snack at the water park and then head on down to one of the best restaurants in New Jersey.

Overpriced or Skippable:

Bottled drinks—Just bring your own water bottle (more on that below).

Anything impulse-buy near the registers—It’s all marked up like crazy.

Hydration Tip: Don’t Waste Money on Water

Spending $4 on a bottle of water is a scam. Bring a refillable bottle—there are hydration stations throughout the park.

Hotels & More Fun Near Big Kahunas Water Park

If you’re planning a visit to Big Kahunas Water Park, you’ll probably want a solid place to stay nearby and some backup activities in case you want to extend your trip.

Best Hotels Nearby

There aren’t hotels right next to the park, but a short drive opens up several good options:

Hyatt House Mount Laurel —About 7 miles away, this all-suite hotel offers spacious rooms and an outdoor pool if you need a break from water slides.

—About 7 miles away, this all-suite hotel offers spacious rooms and an outdoor pool if you need a break from water slides. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mount Laurel —Also around 7 miles away, this one has modern rooms and a free hot breakfast.

—Also around 7 miles away, this one has modern rooms and a free hot breakfast. Hampton Inn Philadelphia/Voorhees—Closer to the park (about 3 miles) and includes free breakfast, comfy rooms, and an easy drive to Big Kahuna’s.

Other Things to Do Nearby

If you’re looking for something extra to do before or after your visit, here are a few options:

Diggerland USA (2-minute drive) —A construction-themed amusement park where you can operate real machinery. And yes, it’s as fun as it sounds.

—A construction-themed amusement park where you can operate real machinery. And yes, it’s as fun as it sounds. Clementon Park & Splash World (12-minute drive) —Another water park with rides if you’re looking to double up on the fun.

—Another water park with rides if you’re looking to double up on the fun. On-Site Arcade at Big Kahuna’s—If it rains or you just need a break from swimming, there’s a decent arcade inside the park.

Big Kahuna’s Water Park: Is It Worth It?

If you’re expecting the biggest, most over-the-top water park in NJ, this isn’t it.

But if you want a solid spot to cool off, float around, and ride a few slides—without worrying about the season—Big Kahuna New Jersey does the job.

The indoor section keeps things running year-round, and the outdoor area adds more space and variety in the summer.

It’s an easy day trip from Philly or anywhere in Jersey, and if you go on a weekday or after 3 PM, you’ll avoid the biggest crowds.