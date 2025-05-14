Long Beach Island (LBI) is an 18-mile barrier island off the Jersey Shore in Ocean County, New Jersey. Located just 1–2 miles from the mainland and accessible by a single bridge (Route 72), LBI is home to around 10,000 year-round residents. In summer, that number rises to nearly 100,000 as vacationers arrive from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and beyond.

The island includes six towns: Barnegat Light, Beach Haven, Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Township, Ship Bottom, and Surf City. Long Beach Boulevard runs the full length of the island, connecting its distinct communities. The north end is quieter and more residential, while the south offers shops, restaurants, and family attractions.

LBI has hot, humid summers, cool winters, and steady sea breezes. Storms, including Hurricane Sandy, have tested its resilience. Still, LBI remains a favorite summer destination. You’ll be pleased to know this guide covers its history, towns, transportation, beaches, restaurants, events, shopping, and more.

History of Long Beach Island

Before beach houses and businesses, the Lenape people used Long Beach Island seasonally. They fished, collected clams, and gathered shells for tools and trade, returning to the mainland in colder months. Early European settlers followed a similar pattern in the 1600s, using the island for whaling, fishing, and harvesting salt. By the late 1600s and early 1700s, mainland towns like Clamtown (now Tuckerton) began forming, supporting these seasonal efforts.

At the island’s northern tip, Barnegat Inlet became a critical shipping route. A lighthouse was built in 1835, but its fixed light was often mistaken for ships. The current Barnegat Lighthouse, completed in 1859, was designed by George Gordon Meade, who later led Union forces at Gettysburg. Around 1872, the U.S. Life-Saving Service opened Station #17 in Barnegat Light. By the 1870s, the Tuckerton Railroad reached the mainland. In 1886, a trestle bridge brought trains directly to Beach Haven, launching a tourism boom. Hotels like the Parry House and Engleside Inn opened, and communities formed along the tracks. Towns like Surf City and Spray Beach were established during this growth.

Storms slowed development. A 1920 winter storm destroyed beaches and hotels. Another incident in 1923 damaged tourism, which was enough to shut down train service to Barnegat City. In 1935, the rail bridge was destroyed, ending train access entirely. The 1962 Ash Wednesday Storm split the island at Harvey Cedars and grounded a Navy destroyer in Beach Haven Inlet. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy flooded large sections of the island. Damage was worst in Holgate, Loveladies, and North Beach, where dunes were missing or breached. Towns with full dune systems, like Harvey Cedars and Ship Bottom, held up better.

After World War II, development resumed. A four-lane causeway replaced the old bridge in 1956. Subdivisions grew, and older homes were replaced during a construction surge from the 1980s through the 2000s. Beach Haven now holds the island’s only historic district, created in 1983 to preserve surviving Victorian homes. While most of the island has modernized, reminders of its past remain.

Where to Stay on Long Beach Island

When you’re getting ready for a trip to LBI, New Jersey, one of the first things to think about is where you’re going to stay. What works best really depends on how long you’re staying, how many people are coming with you, and what kind of place you want.

Here’s a simple look at the different places to stay and what you’ll find in each one.

Stay at a Hotel

If you’re looking for full amenities and a central location, there are a few hotels that stand out.

Hotel LBI – 350 W 8th St, Ship Bottom

This is one of the newest and largest hotels on the island. It’s the first big building you see after crossing the bridge. The hotel has multiple bars, a rooftop with games, a pool, and even a shuttle to the beach. Some rooms have kitchenettes, which makes it easier for families or longer stays.

Daddy O Hotel – 4401 Long Beach Blvd, Brant Beach

Daddy O is both a hotel and a restaurant. It’s known for its rooftop bar and modern style. A lot of wedding guests stay here, but it’s also a good option for couples or small groups. It’s located mid-island, so it’s easy to reach both ends.

The Gables Historic Inn & Restaurant – 212 Centre St, Beach Haven

This is a small Victorian inn with a fancy restaurant. It’s right in the center of Beach Haven. The rooms are all a bit different, and the setting feels more private. It’s often used for romantic weekends or special occasions.

Williams Cottage Inn – 506 S Atlantic Ave, Beach Haven

This inn is also in a historic house, but the rooms are more updated. It’s located right by the beach and is open all year. This is a great, quieter option that’s still close to restaurants and shops.

The Sand Castle Bed & Breakfast – 710 Bayview Ave, Barnegat Light

The Sand Castle has bay views, home-cooked breakfasts, and is close to the lighthouse. It’s better for couples than for families.

Book a Motel

If you’re on a tighter budget or just want something simple, motels are the best option on LBI.

Lorry’s Island End Motel – 23 W Washington Ave, Holgate

This motel is all the way at the southern end of the island. It’s not fancy, but it’s close to the beach and the Forsythe Wildlife Refuge. Many guests come back year after year for the quiet spot and friendly staff.

Drifting Sands Oceanfront Hotel – 119 E 9th St, Ship Bottom

This one is right on the beach, which is rare. The rooms are basic, but it’s hard to beat being able to walk straight onto the sand. It’s also near shops and places to eat.

Surf City Hotel – 800 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

This place is part motel, part restaurant, and part bar. It’s right in the middle of the island and has live music and events during the summer. It’s a better fit for people who want a little nightlife.

Rent a House

Most people visiting LBI for a week or more rent a house. There are a lot of rental options, and many families book the same one year after year.

Vacation Rentals LBI (VRLBI) – 518 Central Ave, Ship Bottom

This is a local site that lists rentals across the island. Houses range from small cottages to large multi-bedroom homes. Some have pools, decks, or private beach access. Many require weekly bookings, especially in July and August.

Before renting, it helps to know what you want nearby. Beach Haven and Ship Bottom are busier and close to shops, food, and activities. Loveladies, North Beach, and parts of Harvey Cedars are quieter and more residential. Rentals near the bay are often less expensive and great for kayaking or sunsets.

Things To Do on Long Beach Island

After you arrive and get settled, you’ll notice pretty quickly that there’s a lot more to do on LBI. Here’s a look at the main things you can do while you’re here, starting with the beaches and working your way across the island.

Explore LBI Beaches

Long Beach Island has public beaches in every town, and each has its own layout, vibe, and badge system.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Barnegat Light : Beaches here are quiet and wide. The dunes are tall, and you’ll find scrubby pines and native plants nearby.

: Beaches here are quiet and wide. The dunes are tall, and you’ll find scrubby pines and native plants nearby. Harvey Cedars : This is one of the narrowest parts of the island. It’s residential and known for its well-maintained dunes.

: This is one of the narrowest parts of the island. It’s residential and known for its well-maintained dunes. Surf City : A popular stop, especially because it’s easy to access and has a lot of nearby shops and food.

: A popular stop, especially because it’s easy to access and has a lot of nearby shops and food. Ship Bottom : This town sits right at the end of the causeway. It’s a common spot for day-trippers because it’s the first place you reach after crossing the bridge.

: This town sits right at the end of the causeway. It’s a common spot for day-trippers because it’s the first place you reach after crossing the bridge. Long Beach Township : This is the biggest municipality and includes several smaller communities—Brant Beach, Holgate, Beach Haven Crest, Beach Haven Park, Peahala Park, North Beach Haven, and others. Each has beach access and its own rules.

: This is the biggest municipality and includes several smaller communities—Brant Beach, Holgate, Beach Haven Crest, Beach Haven Park, Peahala Park, North Beach Haven, and others. Each has beach access and its own rules. Beach Haven: One of the more active beach towns. It’s near Bay Village and Fantasy Island and has a historic district just blocks from the sand.

Every beach has lifeguards during the summer, but you’ll need to buy a beach badge. The oceanside gets all the swimming, but the bay side is a good spot for younger kids or anyone looking for calmer water.

Paddle the Bay

On the west side of the island, the Barnegat Bay is where most water sports happen. The bay is calm and shallow in many spots, so it’s the best place to kayak or paddleboard. You can rent gear or book a guided trip. Many people head out just before sunset, especially near Beach Haven or Ship Bottom, for an easy evening paddle.

There are also boat tours. The Black Pearl Pirate Cruise leaves from Beach Haven and runs kid-friendly themed rides. If you’re looking for something more private, LBI Luxury Charters runs trips out of Barnegat Light. You can also find sailboat rentals or take sailing lessons from local yacht clubs, including one in Surf City.

Catch a Fish

Fishing is part of the island’s working history, and you still see it everywhere. If you’re looking to head offshore, there are charter boats in both Barnegat Light and Beach Haven. Trips vary from short back-bay cruises to 100-mile deep-sea runs. Viking Village is a good place to start if you’re up north—it’s a working dock with commercial boats, seafood markets, and charter services. In the south, Queen City Marina offers similar setups.

If you’d rather stay on land, surf fishing is allowed outside lifeguard hours and in designated areas. You can pick up bait and gear at places like Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom.

Ride a Bike

LBI is flat and easy to bike. The main road—Long Beach Boulevard—runs the full length of the island, and many parts have a wide shoulder just for bikes. Side streets are slower and safer for kids. Bike shops like AJ’s Bikes and Shore Brake Cyclery offer daily or weekly rentals. You’ll see locals using bikes for everything, grabbing breakfast, heading to the beach, or riding for sunset views on the bay.

Play a Game

Pickleball is popular across the island. You’ll find open play most mornings at Nelson Avenue Park in Beach Haven. The courts are on the skating rink, and players rotate in and out. You don’t need to sign up—just show up in sneakers and wait for a spot. If you prefer tennis, there are public courts in Long Beach Township and Beach Haven.

Bring the Dog

Dogs aren’t allowed on most beaches during the day in summer, but there are exceptions. The most popular is Taylor Avenue Bay Beach in Beach Haven. It’s on the bay and has calm water where dogs can play. It’s not marked with signs, but locals know it. In the off-season, rules loosen, and many beaches allow leashed dogs anytime. Always check the town’s website for current rules.

Climb Barnegat Lighthouse

At the northern tip of the island, Barnegat Lighthouse is one of LBI’s most recognizable landmarks. The current lighthouse was completed in 1859, designed by George Gordon Meade, who would later lead Union forces at Gettysburg. The tower is 165 feet tall, and visitors can climb 217 steps to reach the top. If you don’t want to climb, there are live camera views available inside the nearby Interpretive Center.

The lighthouse is part of Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, which includes walking trails through maritime forest and a long rock jetty that extends into Barnegat Inlet. The light still flashes every 10 seconds, visible across the water. It’s open daily in-season from 10 AM to 4:30 PM, and entry costs $3 for adults, $1 for kids ages 6–11, and free for children under 5.

Walk the Forsythe Refuge

At the southern tip of the island in Holgate, a section of the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge protects about three miles of marsh and shoreline. This area is not developed—it’s kept as a habitat for birds and other wildlife. It’s also used by migratory species and is part of a broader conservation zone that stretches well beyond the island.

Unlike other parts of LBI, this section of the refuge has no commercial activity—just sand, dunes, and wildlife. It’s one of the quietest stretches of the island and is only accessible by foot or permitted vehicle during open seasons. It’s also where erosion and sea level rise are closely monitored.

Visit Fantasy Island Amusement Park

Located in Beach Haven, Fantasy Island is LBI’s only full amusement park with traditional rides. It’s open seasonally and includes a carousel, arcade, boardwalk-style games, and a family-friendly casino area. Parking and admission are free, you only pay for the games and rides.

It’s a compact but clean park, good for younger kids or a low-key night out. Many visitors pair it with a trip to Bay Village right next door. Fantasy Island also hosts live entertainment throughout the summer.

Catch a Show at Surflight Theatre

Also in Beach Haven, the Surflight Theatre is a local performing arts venue that dates back decades. After closing for a short period due to foreclosure, it has reopened and continues to host Broadway-style shows, concerts, and community events throughout the year.

The theater is located close to the beach, so it’s a common evening stop after a day outside. While it’s a small venue, it draws talent and has maintained a reputation for family-friendly productions and summer musicals.

Explore LBI’s Museums

LBI has two main museums, both located in Beach Haven. The New Jersey Maritime Museum, at 528 Dock Road, holds a large collection of shipwreck records, maritime tools, and local artifacts. It focuses heavily on the area’s nautical history and includes records from storms and rescues around the island.

A few blocks away, the LBI Historical Museum focuses on the island’s development, from the Lenape through the 20th century. Exhibits include early photographs, artifacts, and documents tied to the communities along the island. It’s housed in a former church building and run by the Long Beach Island Historical Association.

Shop Around Bay Village & Schooner’s Wharf

Bay Village and Schooner’s Wharf are right next to each other in Beach Haven and form the island’s main shopping area. Bay Village opened in 1965, built around the original Country Kettle Fudge shop. The area used to include a real schooner—the Lucy Evelyn—which was turned into a store until it burned down in 1972. It was replaced by a building shaped like a ship.

Today, the area has dozens of family-owned shops, including fudge stores, clothing boutiques, ice cream counters, and toy shops. Schooner’s Wharf sits just across the street and has a similar mix of local vendors, snacks, and souvenirs. These two spots stay busy in the evenings and are often visited before or after a stop at Fantasy Island or the water park.

Must-Visit Dining & Drinking Spots on Long Beach Island

Here’s where people eat and hang out—from early breakfast to late-night drinks.

Breakfast Spots That Locals Go To

The Bagel Shack (Beach Haven) is a local go-to. It’s known for big, fresh bagels and long lines in the morning. The “everything bagel” and the French toast bagel are two favorites. People show up early to beat the rush or call ahead to skip the wait.

(Beach Haven) is a local go-to. It’s known for big, fresh bagels and long lines in the morning. The “everything bagel” and the French toast bagel are two favorites. People show up early to beat the rush or call ahead to skip the wait. Uncle Will’s (Beach Haven) is a sit-down breakfast place with a pig-themed décor and a long-time following. It’s been a tradition for many families, especially for holidays or weekend breakfasts. The menu has pancakes, omelets, and other diner-style classics. You can even sit next to a ceramic pig if you ask.

(Beach Haven) is a sit-down breakfast place with a pig-themed décor and a long-time following. It’s been a tradition for many families, especially for holidays or weekend breakfasts. The menu has pancakes, omelets, and other diner-style classics. You can even sit next to a ceramic pig if you ask. Dockside Diner (Spray Beach) sits right by the bay and offers classic diner fare with a view. French toast is a highlight, and it’s also one of the few spots where you can bring a dog and sit outside. The location makes it an easy stop if you’re staying nearby or heading out early.

(Spray Beach) sits right by the bay and offers classic diner fare with a view. French toast is a highlight, and it’s also one of the few spots where you can bring a dog and sit outside. The location makes it an easy stop if you’re staying nearby or heading out early. Playa Bowls has two island locations—Surf City and Beach Haven. It serves açai and smoothie bowls, plus fresh juices and poke bowls later in the day. If you’re looking for something cold and quick in the morning, this is where a lot of beachgoers stop on their way out.

Lunch & Daytime Casual

Barry’s Do-Me-A-Flavor (Beach Haven) is part lunch spot, part ice cream counter. The menu has sandwiches, fries, garlic knots, and chicken fingers. The ice cream comes in big scoops, with flavors like cookies and cream from Arctic Ice Cream (made in New Jersey). It’s popular for both takeout and sit-down meals.

(Beach Haven) is part lunch spot, part ice cream counter. The menu has sandwiches, fries, garlic knots, and chicken fingers. The ice cream comes in big scoops, with flavors like cookies and cream from Arctic Ice Cream (made in New Jersey). It’s popular for both takeout and sit-down meals. Country Kettle Chowda (Bay Village) serves New England and Manhattan clam chowder in cups, bowls, or bread bowls. The location is small—mostly to-go—but it’s full of regulars during lunch. This spot consistently gets called out as a local favorite.

(Bay Village) serves New England and Manhattan clam chowder in cups, bowls, or bread bowls. The location is small—mostly to-go—but it’s full of regulars during lunch. This spot consistently gets called out as a local favorite. Bay Village Pizza is right in the middle of the shopping area. They sell big slices out of a walk-up window. Most people grab a slice and eat outside or take it to the beach. It’s especially busy in the evenings, but it works for lunch too.

is right in the middle of the shopping area. They sell big slices out of a walk-up window. Most people grab a slice and eat outside or take it to the beach. It’s especially busy in the evenings, but it works for lunch too. Holiday Snack Bar (Beach Haven) is an old-school lunch counter with a single bar for seating and a tight menu. People line up for burgers, milkshakes, and the marshmallow-frosted chocolate cake. It’s a classic stop, especially if you’ve been going to LBI for years.

Dinner: BYOBs, Seafood, and Local Standbys

Stefano’s (Long Beach Township), a popular restaurant in NJ, is known for its seafood risotto and upscale atmosphere. It’s one of the pricier options on the island and usually busy during peak season, especially for families celebrating something.

(Long Beach Township), a popular restaurant in NJ, is known for its seafood risotto and upscale atmosphere. It’s one of the pricier options on the island and usually busy during peak season, especially for families celebrating something. Black Whale Bar & Fish House (Beach Haven) is a sit-down place with a full bar. The crab cakes, garden salad, and house-made salad dressings are standout menu items. It’s not BYOB, unlike many LBI restaurants, and gets a mix of locals and tourists.

(Beach Haven) is a sit-down place with a full bar. The crab cakes, garden salad, and house-made salad dressings are standout menu items. It’s not BYOB, unlike many LBI restaurants, and gets a mix of locals and tourists. Parker’s Garage (Beach Haven) sits on the bay and focuses on small plates and seafood. It used to be the Boathouse and has been redesigned as a nicer but still casual restaurant. The summer tomato salad and mac and cheese are regular picks. It’s BYOB and has a great sunset view.

(Beach Haven) sits on the bay and focuses on small plates and seafood. It used to be the Boathouse and has been redesigned as a nicer but still casual restaurant. The summer tomato salad and mac and cheese are regular picks. It’s BYOB and has a great sunset view. The Clam Bar (Beach Haven) is a small, very casual seafood place. Think fried clams, baskets of shrimp, and plastic tables. It’s been around for years and is one of those spots people keep returning to. Locals call it a good “first-night-on-the-island” place.

(Beach Haven) is a small, very casual seafood place. Think fried clams, baskets of shrimp, and plastic tables. It’s been around for years and is one of those spots people keep returning to. Locals call it a good “first-night-on-the-island” place. Bird & Betty’s (Beach Haven) offers dinner with a broader American-style menu—burgers, pizza, and seafood. It also has live music and events in the evening. It’s next to Parker’s Garage and often gets the spillover crowd from nearby restaurants.

Dessert Stops

Country Kettle Fudge (Bay Village) is one of the island’s most well-known sweet shops. The fudge and saltwater taffy are made fresh and sold year-round (you can even ship them). Many families buy extra items to bring home after vacation.

(Bay Village) is one of the island’s most well-known sweet shops. The fudge and saltwater taffy are made fresh and sold year-round (you can even ship them). Many families buy extra items to bring home after vacation. The Windmill (Bay Village) sells Jack & Jill ice cream in big scoops. It’s known for flavors like Sweet & Salty and peanut butter frozen yogurt. You can order a waffle with ice cream, powdered sugar, strawberries, and whipped cream—referred to as the “Waffle with the Works.”

(Bay Village) sells Jack & Jill ice cream in big scoops. It’s known for flavors like Sweet & Salty and peanut butter frozen yogurt. You can order a waffle with ice cream, powdered sugar, strawberries, and whipped cream—referred to as the “Waffle with the Works.” The Showplace Ice Cream Parlour (Beach Haven) is a theater-themed dessert spot. You order from a menu of sundaes, and the staff sings as they bring out the orders. It’s been a birthday destination for years and shares a location with the Surflight Theatre.

Drinks: Rooftops, Beach Bars, and Beer Spots

The Sandbar (Beach Haven) is a beach bar behind the Engleside Inn. It’s half-outdoors, with palm trees, a casual setup, and occasional live music. Locals recommend the shrimp tacos and mozzarella sticks. It’s a common stop after the beach.

(Beach Haven) is a beach bar behind the Engleside Inn. It’s half-outdoors, with palm trees, a casual setup, and occasional live music. Locals recommend the shrimp tacos and mozzarella sticks. It’s a common stop after the beach. The Buoy Bar is on the roof of Tucker’s Tavern. It has a coastal setup with buoys, string lights, and long tables. Cocktails come in large jugs with pour spouts, and the menu includes appetizers like sesame tuna tacos. It’s popular for groups and evening drinks.

is on the roof of Tucker’s Tavern. It has a coastal setup with buoys, string lights, and long tables. Cocktails come in large jugs with pour spouts, and the menu includes appetizers like sesame tuna tacos. It’s popular for groups and evening drinks. Hotel LBI Rooftop (Ship Bottom) has a large rooftop bar with views over the bay. It’s known for games like cornhole and life-size checkers, plus drinks like the Vanilla Paloma or Bikini Martini. The bar is open to the public and often fills up around sunset.

(Ship Bottom) has a large rooftop bar with views over the bay. It’s known for games like cornhole and life-size checkers, plus drinks like the Vanilla Paloma or Bikini Martini. The bar is open to the public and often fills up around sunset. Station No. 117 (Beach Haven) is a newer outdoor beer garden next to Buckalew’s Restaurant. It’s more laid-back and often used for pre-dinner drinks. They serve seafood snacks and have both beer and wine.

(Beach Haven) is a newer outdoor beer garden next to Buckalew’s Restaurant. It’s more laid-back and often used for pre-dinner drinks. They serve seafood snacks and have both beer and wine. The Arlington (Ship Bottom) is known for its craft beer selection. It’s a no-frills bar with tasty food and a rotating tap list. This is a solid pick if you’re looking for something beyond the typical beach bar.

Plan Your Trip to Long Beach Island

Now that you know all of these things to do, see, and eat on LBI, it’s time to start planning your trip. First, think about what kind of vacation you want. Do you want a quiet spot near the dunes, or would you rather stay somewhere walkable and close to shops and restaurants? A great thing about Long Beach Island is that its towns cater to both kinds of trips.

Next, decide where you’ll sleep. You can book a hotel, stay at a motel, or rent a house. Once you’ve figured that out, check the beach badge rules for that town so you’re ready when you hit the sand. After that, start listing out the places you want to eat—bagels in the morning, pizza or chowder for lunch, seafood for dinner, and maybe a sweet treat at night.

You don’t have to plan every detail, but it helps to know a few things ahead of time, like where to park, which shops are nearby, or what time to catch the sunset. There are plenty of things to do if you want to stay busy, and there are just as many quiet spots if you’d rather slow down.

So go ahead—book your stay, check your dates, and get ready.