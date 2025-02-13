New Jersey has a hotel for basically any trip—you just have to know where to look.

A lot of people book whatever’s close to the highway or near the airport and call it a night. But if that’s all you’ve ever stayed in, you’re selling the state short.

There are beachfront inns where you can roll out of bed and onto the sand, historic hotels that actually feel charming instead of dated, and city stays with skyline views that don’t come with New York price tags.

It doesn’t matter why or what you’re doing in the Garden State; you’ll find a stay that fits your needs.

So, let’s talk about the best hotels in New Jersey; after all, where you stay can make or break the trip.

Asbury Ocean Club Hotel – A Luxury Stay by the Shore

Where: 1101 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

If you still think of the Jersey Shore as all cheap motels and neon boardwalk signs, you haven’t been to the Asbury Ocean Club Hotel.

This place is different: sleek and intimate, and sits right on the sand with floor-to-ceiling windows that make the Atlantic feel like part of the decor.

With just 54 rooms, suites and lofts have kitchenettes, two full bathrooms, stocked minibars, and terraces with unreal ocean views.

Plus, the details are thoughtful—Bluetooth speakers, custom bath products, and a damn-comfy bed.

The pool terrace is probably the biggest highlight, with a full-service bar and grill and plenty of space to lounge.

And if you want to go full relaxation mode, there’s a spa, sun-warmed meditation terrace, and guided wellness classes.

Asbury Park itself has been having a moment, and this hotel puts you right in the middle of it—steps from the boardwalk, live music, and some of the best restaurants on the Shore.

The Bernards Inn – A Historic Stay with Serious Dining Cred

Where: 27 Mine Brook Rd, Bernardsville, NJ

This 1907 boutique hotel in downtown Bernardsville has history, character, and a restaurant for which locals actually go out of their way.

The rooms keep the old-school charm but come with Egyptian cotton sheets, AVEDA spa products, complimentary WiFi, and nightly turn-down service—because details matter.

But maybe the main reason you should book here is Red Horse by David Burke.

I’m not talking about any old hotel restaurant here—it could just be the best steakhouse in New Jersey, run by a celebrity chef who knows his way around dry-aged beef.

In the case you’re feeling like a full-on weekend escape, the inn offers wine tastings, craft beer flights, in-room massages, and even a private helicopter tour.

And as a bonus, the service is top-notch and deserves a mention.

This is easily one of the best hotels in New Jersey to book, no doubt about it.

Grand Cascades Lodge – A Luxury Resort with Mountain Views

Where: 3 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg, NJ

If you’re looking at luxury hotels in New Jersey, Grand Cascades Lodge is an easy pick.

In Crystal Springs Resort, this AAA Four Diamond hotel has three golf courses, multiple pools, and a top-tier spa, all with the Kittatinny Mountains as the backdrop.

Rooms range from cozy suites to a five-bedroom villa, all with WiFi, flat-screen TVs, and private balconies.

But the real highlights are outside. The Biosphere Pool Complex has an indoor-outdoor setup with a water slide and a tropical aquarium, plus there are two outdoor pools and a sports club with fitness classes like spin and aerial yoga.

Food-wise, Restaurant Latour is the spot where you feel like a little fine dining, backed by one of the most impressive wine cellars in the state.

And if unwinding is the priority, Reflections Spa offers everything from deep tissue massages to a 100-minute couples’ treatment with wine-infused oils.

Just an hour from NYC, this is the kind of weekend escape that balances relaxation with just enough to do—or not do, if that’s more your speed.

Seaview – A Classic Golf and Coastal Escape

Where: 401 South New York Rd, Galloway, NJ

Seaview has been hosting pros, presidents, and rock stars for over a century, and it’s still known as one of the best hotels in NJ for a golf getaway.

Sitting on 670 acres near Atlantic City, it’s got two championship courses, a grand indoor pool, and plenty of space to unwind.

The 296 rooms and 16 suites mix classic style with modern comforts—55” HDTVs, WiFi, and premium bath products—and it’s dog-friendly, so you don’t have to leave your pup behind.

The brick-arched indoor pool is a hidden gem, and if golf’s not your thing, there are nature trails, an outdoor pool, and solid dining options.

And how could I forget? Any seafood lover will likely be in awe, with Executive Chef Rodolfo Correa serving up PEI mussels, Faroe Island salmon, and seared scallops.

Whether you’re here to hit the greens or escape for a weekend, Seaview is a classic, and you’ll be glad you booked a room here.

The George – A Design-Forward Boutique Stay in Montclair

Where: 37 N Mountain Ave #2317, Montclair, NJ

One of the top boutique luxury hotels in Jersey, The George is a 31-room design hotel in the heart of Montclair.

Originally a Georgian inn, it was reimagined by Steven Plofker and Bobbi Brown, who turned it into a stylish, intimate retreat with exposed brick, black-and-white contrasts, and handpicked decor from top brands.

Every room is unique, but they all come with Casper mattresses, Audio Pro Bluetooth speakers, and EO essential oil bath products.

Mornings start with a complimentary grab-and-go breakfast, and evenings wrap up with a glass of wine by the library’s fireplace.

Not to mention, the gym is well-equipped, featuring a Peloton, treadmill, yoga mats, and free weights.

And if you’re traveling with a pup, dogs get VIP treatment with treats, food bowls, and their own beds for an extra fee.

Just 12 miles from NYC, The George is a stylish alternative to big-brand hotels, perfect for a weekend stay or a quick escape.

The Westin Newport – A Stay With NYC Views and Room to Breathe

Where: 479 Washington Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ

Staying in Manhattan sounds great—until you’re dodging crowds the second you step outside.

The Westin Newport gives you a break from the chaos without losing the convenience.

Sitting on the Jersey City waterfront, it’s a quick PATH or ferry ride into NYC, but with great restaurants, bars, and scenic riverfront walks, you don’t have to cross the river to have a good time.

The 429 rooms and suites are modern and comfortable, and some come with floor-to-ceiling skyline views.

The fitness perks go beyond the standard gym—an indoor heated lap pool, a whirlpool, and even a running concierge to map out scenic routes.

For food, Fire & Oak serves elevated American classics, and The Half Moon Lounge is a solid spot for cocktails and small plates.

Ultimately, if you want a stay with space, waterfront views, and easy access to the city, this is probably the best hotel in New Jersey.

Woolverton Inn – A Cozy, Countryside Escape

Where: 6 Woolverton Rd, Stockton, NJ

For a quiet, romantic getaway, Woolverton Inn is one of the most charming hotels in North Jersey.

Set on 10 scenic acres, this historic bed and breakfast offers 14 unique cottages and guest rooms.

Some have fireplaces, whirlpool tubs, or private outdoor sitting areas, which are ideal spots to unplug.

You can start your day with a three-course gourmet breakfast, served in the dining room, out on the veranda, or delivered straight to your cottage.

Expect fresh scones, homemade granola, and eggs benedict, with coffee ready by 7 AM.

Beyond the inn, guests can explore New Hope’s dining and shopping scene, visit Fonthill Castle, or hit Heron Glen Golf Course.

Hotel LBI – A Shore Stay With Space and Convenience

Where: 350 W 8th St, Ship Bottom, NJ

Last but not least, Hotel LBI solves the biggest Shore rental problem—space.

Instead of cramming into a dated beach house, you get oversized suites with full kitchens, plenty of room, and hotel perks like an indoor pool with a retractable roof, a hot tub, and complimentary beach gear.

The location in Ship Bottom puts you near the boatyard, marina, and some of the best fishing and crabbing spots.

On top of that, the hotel sets up surf lessons, yoga, and boat rentals. If not, the rooftop bar and lounge are a solid place to post up and enjoy the view.

For a Jersey Shore stay that skips the rental hassle, this has to be one of the nicest hotels in New Jersey.

Places to Stay in New Jersey – The Right Stay Makes the Trip

Where you stay matters.

It’s the difference between just crashing for the night and enjoying the trip.

And in New Jersey, as we’ve seen today, there are more than enough options—beachfront hotels with unreal views, cozy countryside inns, sleek city stays, and even mountain resorts with top-tier spas.

Maybe you want to wake up to the sound of the ocean, sip cocktails on a rooftop in Montclair, or stay somewhere that cares about good coffee (because that’s important).

Whatever the vibe, picking the right place makes all the difference.

So now that you know the best places to stay in New Jersey, all that’s left is to book one.

Which hotel on this list will you be booking next?