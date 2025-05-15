I’ve explored shopping centers from Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II to mega malls in Southeast Asia. Still, it turns out, you don’t have to fly anywhere far to get your retail therapy fix.

Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, Maryland, is a destination I’d heard buzzing about for ages.

I went there after a friend raved about the outlet stores and how it was more than just a mall – it was a whole experience.

With its convenient location just off Route 100 and its proximity to Baltimore-Washington International Airport, it was easy to get to.

Plus, parking was free and surprisingly plentiful.

Thus began my deep dive into reviewing what makes Arundel Mills Mall one of the best places for shopping in Maryland.

The Ultimate Shopping Destination: Arundel Mills Mall Has It All

The moment I walked in, I felt like I’d entered a retail playground. Unlike some malls in Maryland that can feel sterile or cookie-cutter, Arundel Mills Mall has personality.

It’s anchored by a broad mix of national brands, local gems, and entertainment experiences under one sprawling roof.

Whether shopping in Hanover for deals or looking for the most immersive Hanover mall day trip, this place delivers.

Nautica Factory Store

I always find myself drifting into this store, whether I plan to or not. Nautica’s classic, sea-inspired apparel reminds me of East Coast summers.

It all started with just six jackets in the ’80s, and now it’s a global lifestyle brand with solid quality basics and preppy staples.

For travelers needing functional but stylish outerwear or who are looking to update their vacation wardrobe, the prices at this factory store are worth checking out.

Ulta

As someone constantly on the road, I need beauty products that can keep up with unpredictable climates and changing routines; Ulta is my go-to in the U.S. for hair, skincare, and makeup essentials.

I booked a quick brow shaping while browsing new product launches and scored a few travel-size items I hadn’t seen elsewhere. It’s easy to forget Ulta also has salon services, which is a major plus if you need a refresh while traveling.

Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World

This place is worth walking through, even if you’re not a seasoned camper or boater.

The scale alone is impressive – massive aquariums, realistic outdoor dioramas, and even a shooting range. It’s not just fishing gear and camo; they’ve got apparel, home decor, and gift ideas, too.

While there, I picked up a rugged weekend bag that’s now a staple on my short-haul flights.

LEGO Store

The nostalgia hit hard here. As a kid, I used to spend hours building LEGO cities with my cousins. Walking into this store took me straight back.

Beyond the colorful walls and miniature figures, the LEGO Store offers collectors’ sets and staff who genuinely love what they do.

If you’ve got kids in tow or you’re a kid at heart, it’s a highlight.

Where to Eat at Arundel Mills Mall

I always look for a place to eat in a shopping destination that isn’t just an afterthought. Arundel Mills Mall surprised me with its variety.

There’s something for everyone, from sit-down restaurants with curated cocktail lists to fast-casual favorites that hit the spot after hours of shopping.

Yard House

This was my first stop, and I’ll admit that the beer selection drew me in. With over 100 menu items made from scratch daily and a beer list to match, it’s where you can easily spend an hour recharging.

The atmosphere was lively, and the service was attentive. I had a grilled burger and a flight of local Maryland brews, which hit the spot perfectly.

Luk Fu

Located near the casino’s Baccarat Pit, Luk Fu offers a modern, pan-Asian dining experience with flair. I could see the chefs tossing woks and plating dishes in the open kitchen – they had Thai green curry and hand rolls that appeared to rival what I’ve had in Bangkok.

If you’re in a rush, this is a good compromise between quality and speed.

Crafty Crab

If you’re in Maryland, you eat seafood – that’s practically a rule. Crafty Crab serves up a buttery, spicy, low-country boil that will have you licking your fingers unapologetically.

You can customize your seafood combo with varying spice levels and seasoning blends, which makes for a genuinely personalized meal.

The casual vibes and generous portions will make it one of the most memorable meals you can have at this Maryland mall.

Johnny Rockets

When I arrived for dinner, this throwback diner was packed with families, but I was seated quickly.

I ordered a chocolate malt and a burger, and while the food was straightforward, the experience was all about the vibe – vintage jukeboxes, smiling servers, and that All-American diner energy that feels like stepping into a movie set.

It’s an excellent pick for families or anyone craving a hit of nostalgia.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Chevy’s nails it with fresh salsa, warm tortilla chips, and guac that is mashed right in front of you.

The open-concept kitchen adds a lot of energy, and the margaritas don’t hurt either. You can sit at the bar and chat with locals and visitors alike, many of whom are also making the Arundel Mills Mall stop on their trips.

The most common advice? Always say “yes” to Chevy Fresh Mex’s El Machino tortillas.

Entertainment: More Than Just Shopping at Arundel Mills Mall

What makes Arundel Mills Mall more than just one of the best malls in Hanover is its lineup of attractions.

Whether you’re there solo, on a date, or with a whole family, there’s something to keep everyone entertained long after the shopping bags are filled.

Cinemark Egyptian 24 and XD

This theater is massive and feels like an experience unto itself. I booked a seat with D-BOX motion seating for an action movie and felt every explosion.

Mobile ordering was a breeze and meant skipping lines – an underrated perk. The on-site restaurant meant I could order sliders and nachos, not just popcorn.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

It sounds kitschy, but trust me, Medieval Times never disappoints. The actors, horses, and dramatic jousts are pure entertainment.

I’ve been to versions of this in several states (and once in Toronto, Canada), but the Arundel Mills Mall location brings something special, maybe because of the crowd’s energy. It’s dinner and a show, a perfect group or date night activity.

Maryland Live! Casino

Bright lights, slot machines, live music – it’s all here. I wandered through after dinner and ended up staying longer than expected. Whether you’re a high roller or just playing penny slots, it’s a lot of fun.

The Live! Hotel and spa make it a legit weekend destination, too, with enough luxury and dining options to make you forget you’re at a mall.

Kids Empire

I didn’t bring any kids, but I peeked in out of curiosity. Kids Empire is vast, bright, and genuinely fun-looking.

With climbing walls, slides, and ball pits, this is a must-stop for families needing to let their kids burn off energy. The vibe reminded me of play places I loved as a child, only supersized.

Mission Escape Rooms

If you’re into puzzle-solving, this is a great midday or evening detour. Each room has its own theme, and they’re challenging enough without being frustrating.

I teamed up with two strangers, who quickly became friends, and we made it out just in time. It’s a bonding experience I didn’t expect, but thoroughly enjoyed.

Final Thoughts: I’d Do It All Over Again

Arundel Mills Mall really does live up to its reputation as one of the best malls in Maryland.

It doesn’t matter if you’re in it for the shopping, the dining, or the entertainment, it offers an all-in-one experience that works for solo travellers, couples, and families alike.

I came in expecting to kill a few hours and ended up staying the entire day, and I would happily go back.

If you’re planning to go to Arundel Mills Mall, remember:

Wear comfortable shoes, as this mall is massive.

Bring cash and cards, just in case – most places take cards, but smaller shops may not.

Plan a full day to explore shopping, eating, and entertainment.

Don’t skip the food court – even the fast-casual options are great.

Check the mall website for event listings and coupons.

Arundel Mills Mall – FAQs

Is there parking at Arundel Mills Mall?

Yes, there is parking at Arundel Mills Mall, and it’s free.

What are the hours at the Arundel Mills Mall?

Typical hours at Arundel Mills Mall are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., but check online for holiday schedules.

Are pets allowed at Arundel Mills Mall?

No, only service animals are allowed to enter the mall.

Ready to Visit Arundel Mills Mall?

So, if you find yourself near Baltimore or simply want a destination-worthy shopping adventure, make your way to Hanover, Maryland.

This is shopping in Maryland at its best, and Arundel Mills Mall proves that a mall can still surprise you in all the right ways.

Ready to plan your trip? Grab your comfiest shoes, charge your phone for photos, and get ready to experience one of the most dynamic malls in Hanover.

Arundel Mills Mall is calling – and trust me, you’ll be glad you answered.