Our reporter, Jessica Pilla, is on the road again, exploring the most beautiful corners of the world.

During my recent stay in the South Carolina mountains, I spent most of my free time in charming cabins with beautiful views, but I also made sure to explore the best restaurants in Hilton Head. It turned out to be quite the learning experience, as I discovered that this resort town has a diverse and vibrant culinary scene.

What stands out in Hilton Head is the emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, especially seafood, given the town’s coastal location.

So, if you’re wondering which restaurants in Hilton Head are worth checking out, here are my top 10 favorites.

My Favorite Restaurants in Hilton Head

I visited many restaurants in Hilton Head, but not all of them were equal. Below, you can explore all my favorite restaurants and their dishes.

Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana

If you’re craving authentic Italian flavors with a touch of Southern charm, Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana is a must-visit. They pride themselves on being one of Hilton Head’s top culinary destinations with award-winning chefs.

Some of my favorite dishes here are Antipasti della Casa, Carpaccio di Manzo ($22.50), and Raviolo al’ Uovo con Confit d’Anatra ($19). They also have a great wine selection, perfect for dinner dates.

Nectar

Nectar is a farm-to-table restaurant that showcases the best of Hilton Head’s local ingredients. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner; if you’re bringing your fur buddy, they also have a doggie menu.

Their signature selections include Local Fresh Catch ($24), Surf & Turf ($24), and Root Beer Braised Beef Short Ribs ($24). They also have amazing cocktails and all-day mocktails.

Lowcountry Backyard

For a taste of Southern comfort food with a modern twist, Lowcountry Backyard is the place to be. This casual restaurant has a nice outdoor patio, usually full of live music. It’s perfect for those who want to dine and relax.

They serve lunch from 11 AM to 2 PM and then dinner from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM. They have great sandwiches and seafood appetizers. Their shrimp burger ($18.75) is worth a try.

Hincheys

This casual restaurant is located in a strip mall, and it offers a variety of fresh catches that are cooked to perfection. Their Crab Stuffed Grouper ($34.95) is filling as it’s served with a nice shiitake mushroom sherry sauce and generous servings of rice and veggies.

If you’re not in the mood for a heavy meal, you can have a drink at their bar. It’s best to be there during Happy Hour (4-7 PM) for discounted drinks.

Sage Room

Sage Room is a fine dining restaurant with an elegant and sophisticated atmosphere. Those on a date or who’d love to treat their family to a fancy dinner would have a nice time here. They also serve seafood, but their Colorado Rack of Lamb ($40) is worth the price for meat lovers.

Fish Camp

Another excellent spot for seafood is Fish Camp. Their Southern Fried menu is worth trying. You can choose from fried flounder, shrimp, oysters, or scallops, with prices ranging from $21 to $29. They also have a Chill Bar with oysters and cocktail shrimp.

Gruby’s Deli

Looking for the best and most filling sandwiches? Go for Gruby’s. They serve New York-style deli sandwiches, which you can eat as you explore Hilton Head. Aside from sandwiches, they also serve hearty breakfast dishes and burgers.

The Smokehouse

If you love anything BBQ, The Smokehouse should be your stop. It’s a cozy restaurant that serves fresh hand-cut steaks, burgers, and tasty salads. Their Texas Brisket Plate ($24) is one of the premium menu items you can get. Their bar area also has a happy hour (4-6 PM).

Rollers Wine & Spirits

For those who want to wine and dine, Rollers Wine & Spirits is a good spot. It’s not exactly a restaurant, but they serve charcuterie boards that are good enough to fill you up. The cheese boards start at $30, while you can order wine bottles below $20.

Hudson’s Seafood House

Hudson’s Seafood House is a waterfront restaurant with stunning views and fresh seafood. Along with food, you can get a taste of South Carolina beaches here, filled with salty air and rolling waves.

I’d say anything you order here will be a hit, and if you’re staying in the area for a few days, it’s good to visit them multiple times. Their oysters are the best.

Hilton Head: A Foodie Island

My culinary adventure through Hilton Head was a delicious surprise. Who would’ve thought I could experience a world of flavors there? It would definitely take a few days before you go through all the best restaurants here, but I promise my top picks are some of the best out there.

My Time Exploring Hidden Culinary Treasures of Hilton Head

Exploring Hilton Head’s culinary scene reveals its rich flavors, just like South Carolina’s beautiful mountains, perfect for any taste. With choices ranging from authentic Italian cuisine at Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana to Southern comfort food at Lowcountry Backyard and fresh, expertly prepared seafood at Hudson’s Seafood House, there’s something to satisfy everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these hidden gems offer a memorable dining adventure. Next time you find yourself in Hilton Head, be sure to check out my top restaurant picks for a taste of local flavor that you won’t soon forget.

Best Restaurants in Hilton Head – FAQs

Are There Any Vegetarian or Vegan Restaurants in Hilton Head?

Yes, several restaurants in Hilton Head offer vegetarian and vegan options. Check out Delisheeyo for delicious plant-based cuisine or Jane Bistro for vegetarian-friendly dishes.

Are There Any Dress Codes for Restaurants in Hilton Head?

Most restaurants in Hilton Head have a casual dress code, but some fine-dining establishments may require dressier attire. It’s always best to check with the restaurant beforehand.

Are There Any Affordable Eats in Hilton Head?

Yes, there are plenty of affordable eats in Hilton Head. You can check out Coligny Plaza for a variety of affordable eateries or the Shelter Cove Towne Centre for casual and affordable restaurants.