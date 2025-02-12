I always found the idea of a cabin getaway to be romantic. The fresh air, the stunning scenery, and the chance to ditch the hustle and bustle of everyday life all sounded good to me. So, when I ended up in South Carolina, I made sure to experience all that in the mountains.

I got lucky because I stumbled upon some seriously cool cabins and lodges that gave me all the cozy vibes I was looking for. I’m so glad I didn’t choose to stay at those cookie-cutter hotels because these places allowed me to truly immerse myself in the mountains of SC.

I’m excited to share my discoveries with you, so if you’re craving a mountain getaway that’s a little different, adventurous, and awesome, you’re in luck. I’m here to spill the tea.

Tree Houses on Edisto

The Edisto Tree Houses are exclusively owned by Carolina Heritage Outfitters, a family-owned business passionate about sharing the beauty of the river with adventurers like you.

They offer three rustic, handcrafted tree houses perched among the trees along the riverbank. Each treehouse is secluded, so they’re perfect for a private getaway in nature. To get there, you’ll be part of a guided canoe trip (about 13 miles) down the Blackwater River.

The treehouses are off-the-grid, so there’s no electricity or running water. It’s like camping, but you get to stay at a tree house equipped with beds, lanterns, a propane cooker, cookware, and even a screened-in porch where you can unwind and listen to the sounds of the river.

Three treehouses are available to book in this area:

Small Treehouse: Sleeps up to 2 people. Perfect for couples seeking a romantic escape or solo travelers wanting a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature.

Medium Treehouse: Accommodates up to 4 people. Great for small families or a group of friends looking for an adventurous outing.

Large Treehouse: Can host up to 8 people. Ideal for larger groups, extended families, or a fun getaway with a bunch of friends.

My friends and I stayed at the Medium tree house for a two-night getaway. If you’re interested, here are their latest prices:

Night One: $170/person, $140/child

$170/person, $140/child Night Two: $100/person, $80/child

$100/person, $80/child Night Three: $80/person, $60/child

What to Do During Your Stay at the Tree Houses

One of the coolest things about staying at the Tree Houses on Edisto is that you don’t even have to leave your cabin to experience the island’s amazing wildlife. I spent hours on my deck, just watching the world go by.

I saw a hawk (at least I think it was) soaring overhead and all sorts of turtles sunning themselves on logs. Nothing was too scary, and you can easily call for help if you encounter problems with gators. Yes, I heard there are alligators in the area, so be mindful of them!

We also explored a bit of the area. I spent some time kayaking on the river without going too far from the tree houses. The gator story kind of scared me a bit, so I didn’t want to get too far where it would be hard to escape if any trouble arose.

While kayaking, I was also keeping an eye out for endangered species like the Peregrine Falcon, the Red-cockaded Woodpecker, and the wood stork. Unfortunately, I didn’t spot some, but it was still an awesome experience.

A Secret Romantic Cabin

Okay, lovebirds, this one’s for you. If you’re looking for a secluded escape where you can reconnect with nature and your special someone, the Secret Romantic Cabin is where you should be. This is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Westminster, and it’s a charming cabin with the perfect blend of rustic charm and modern comfort.

I spent a few blissful days here with a special someone, and it was pure magic. The cabin itself is adorable, with a cozy fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen, and a comfy king-size bed.

The outdoor space was also lovely as we had our own private waterfall view, a covered bridge leading to a secluded pond, and a hot tub you could enjoy under the stars. They’re serious about it being a romantic cabin, alright.

We were able to book the cabin at VRBO for around $225/night. If you have pets, you’re free to bring them with you, as the cabin can accommodate up to two of your fur babies.

Fun Things To Do at the Secret Romantic Cabin

We spent our days exploring the nearby hiking trails, chasing waterfalls (Issaqueena Falls was a favorite!), and soaking up the stunning scenery. We also took the time to go to the charming town of Walhalla, where we enjoyed a delicious farm-to-table meal at a local restaurant.

But honestly, some of our best moments were spent simply relaxing at the cabin. We’d sip coffee on the deck, listening to the birdsong and the sound of the nearby creek. In the evenings, we’d cozy up by the fireplace with a glass of wine (that we brought with us, of course).

Tips for Planning Your Mountain Getaway

Planning a mountain escape can be almost as fun as the trip itself! Okay, maybe not quite, but it’s definitely an important step to ensure you have the best possible experience. Here are a few tips I’ve picked up along the way:

Choose the Right Cabin/Lodge

Always think first about your budget, who you’re traveling with, and what kind of experience you’re hoping for.

Do you want a secluded cabin in the woods where you can disconnect from the world and channel your inner Thoreau? Or maybe a luxurious lodge with all the bells and whistles, where you can pamper yourself and enjoy those mountain views from a hot tub?

Either way, there should be a cabin or lodge that can accommodate your preferences.

Book Your Stay in Advance

Don’t wait until the last minute to book, especially if you’re traveling during peak season (those fall colors are popular for a reason!). Popular spots fill up quickly, so plan ahead to avoid disappointment. I’d say book at least three months ahead of time, but to be honest, I’d rather have such trips planned yearly, so I would book them at least six months ahead.

Pack for All Types of Weather

Mountain weather can be a fickle beast. One minute, you’re enjoying the sunny skies, and out of nowhere, there will be torrential downpours. So, be prepared for anything and pack layers, a jacket, a raincoat, and some comfy shoes if you’re planning on exploring those trails.

Go Outside

I know that cabin getaways can be so cozy that you’d rather self-rot, but you’re in the heart of nature. Try to spend at least a few hours out there. Go hiking, biking, fishing, or kayaking—whatever floats your boat.

Unplug and Recharge

One of the best things about a mountain getaway is the chance to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with yourself and nature. Leave your worries behind, turn off your phone (or at least put it on airplane mode), and enjoy peace and quiet.

Mountain Magic: Embrace the Escape

So, if you’re looking for a way to escape the ordinary and reconnect with yourself and your loved ones, consider planning a mountain getaway in South Carolina.

I feel like it’s the best kind of trip for those who are burnt out from the everyday hustle. A few days in those cabins and lodges will do you more good than a day at the spa. It’s more special too if you do this with your favorite people.

South Carolina Mountain Getaways – FAQs

What are some must-do activities in the South Carolina mountains?

Some of the fun things to do in the South Carolina mountains are hiking, biking, fishing, and kayaking. You can also visit nearby towns, art galleries, and historical sites, but honestly, nothing beats relaxing and disconnecting during a cabin stay.

Are there any pet-friendly cabins or lodges in the South Carolina mountains?

Yes, many cabins and lodges welcome furry friends. However, always check before you book, as some accommodations, like the Tree Houses in Edisto, would only allow a limited number of pets.

Are there any kid-friendly activities or attractions in the South Carolina Mountains?

Yes, the South Carolina mountains offer plenty of fun for families. Kids will love exploring waterfalls, hiking through forests, and visiting attractions like the Chimney Rock State Park or the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.