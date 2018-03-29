Local News

Former school chief has engineered a successful career

Ask Superintendent of Schools Crystal Edwards to describe what would bring a smile to  her face, and she'll answer that it's the students - their growth and their potential to leave their mark on the world.

Marlboro council adds category for school police

MARLBORO – The Township Council has amended Marlboro’s police ordinance and added a category for Special Law Enforcement Officers Class III. The ordinance was adopted in a 4-0 vote on March 15 with support from council President Randi Marder, Councilman Jeff Cantor, Councilwoman Carol Mazzola and Councilman Michael Scalea. Councilman Scott Metzger was absent. Class […]

North Brunswick schools focus on a successful future for all students

NORTH BRUNSWICK – School officials are working collectively to ensure the long-term success of students in all six of the township’s schools. The Board of Education will continue to facilitate the district’s approved three-year strategic plan in the areas of student achievement, safe and caring schools, physical and fiscal operations, and engaging the community, Superintendent […]

Allentown council schedules public hearing for 2018 budget

ALLENTOWN – The owner of a home assessed at the Allentown average of $290,270 will pay $2,322 in municipal taxes in 2018, the same as in 2017. Borough officials will collect the same total amount of money from Allentown’s property owners in 2018 – $1.54 million – as they collected to support the budget in […]

Howell considers consolidating departments and eliminating employees

HOWELL – Members of the Howell Township Council may discuss the possibility of consolidating municipal departments and laying off employees after failing to introduce the 2018 budget on March 20. The council has scheduled a special budget meeting for tonight, March 28. On a motion to introduce the budget on March 20, Councilman Bob Walsh […]

Westminster Choir College ownership transfer delayed

The sale of Westminster Choir College by Rider University to a Chinese company will take longer than Rider had envisioned, such that the university will continue operating the school in the next academic year.

Book 'em, John

John Wronoski of Princeton shops for books at the 87th annual Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale March 16 through March 20 at Princeton Day School. Visitors were able to choose from 80,000 hard and soft back books, most priced at $2. Books were arranged in 63 categories and included history, gard…

Old Bridge officials introduce $55.3 million municipal budget

OLD BRIDGE — Township Council members are continuing to discuss the 2018 municipal budget, which is expected to result in a $22 tax increase for the owner of a home that is assessed at the Old Bridge average of $154,015. The proposed $55.3 million municipal budget was introduced on March 5. A formal budget presentation […]

The recent demolition of two 19th century homes in Metuchen has raised concerns

METUCHEN —  The recent demolitions of two 19th century homes on High Street have raised concerns of the members of the Metuchen Historic Preservation Committee. The committee is concerned about the potential loss of a third historic home in the area. “I know this is happening in various places around the town, but our focus […]

County preserves 17-acre horse farm in Monroe

MONROE — The township now has 11 farms preserved forever with the finalized purchase of a 17-acre equine farm on Gravel Hill-Spotswood Road. The farm is the 55th farm in Middlesex County preserved through the Middlesex County Farmland Preservation Program. The county, with its funds and contributions from the state and the Township of Monroe, […]

Red Bank foundation sponsors annual ‘recipe for success’ fundraiser

Helping culinary students fund their education, the Joe Romanowski Culinary Education Foundation (JOCEF) served as the host to the fifth annual  “Recipe for Success” gala. The Joe Romanowski Culinary Education Foundation, which is headquartered in Red Bank, was established in the memory of chef Joseph Romanowski, who mentored and nurtured many of the Jersey shore’s  […]

Allentown faces fines for violations at treatment plant

ALLENTOWN – The borough is being hit with a $154,000 fine from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection as the result of ongoing violations at its waste water treatment plant on Breza Road. Mayor Greg Westfall announced the fine during the March 13 meeting of the Borough Council and said the penalty is due […]

Canine Company donates pet oxygen masks to Middletown

Mia, a 10-year-old black labradoodle, is part of the extended Lincroft Fire Company family.  “Look at her! She smiles!” said owner Aimee Russo, president of Ladies Auxiliary for the fire company. Little did Mia know, she was at the center of the celebration on March 14. Joined by Middletown Township Mayor Stephanie Murray, Deputy Mayor […]

Metuchen considers developing poet garden

METUCHEN — A poet garden is envisioned for the land between Metuchen Borough Hall and the Metuchen Public Library. Former Friends of the Metuchen Library President Sondra Flite asked members Ken Sammond and Richard Miller to devise a plan to renovate and revitalize the grounds of the library. “When I saw the plan I thought […]

CBA chess players celebrating state championship

By Kelly Giuliano Staff Writer The chess team at Christian Brothers Academy wrapped up a historic season with a triumph at the New Jersey State Championship match. Christian Brothers Academy’s chess team captured the state title when the event was held in early March at the Union County Vocational-Technical School in Scotch Plains. Seniors Daniel […]

Monroe voters defeat $68.8 million referendum to build a second middle school

MONROE — Schools Superintendent Michael Kozak said the Board of Education and the administration will reassess after the $68.8 million referendum to build a new middle school was defeated by 143 votes last week. “It’s a little too early to say which direction we will go in,” Kozak said on March 15. “We will look […]

A week after denial, Shah approved to dual role in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE — A week after denying the appointment of longtime Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Shah to concurrently serve as the township’s business administrator, the Old Bridge Township Council moved to approve his appointment to the role. Ward 5 Councilman Tony Paskitti, who voted against Shah’s appointment at a meeting on Feb. 26, moved to […]

Regional Sports

Sectional champion Bombers fall short in Group IV finals
Suburban

Sectional champion Bombers fall short in Group IV finals

By Warren Rappleyea It was a great run through the postseason for Sayreville War Memorial High School’s girls’ basketball team, as the Bombers came up one win short of making a trip to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament of Champions. Franklin High School (22-7) ended the Blue and Gray’s run in the

Knights look to experience for return to top of GMC volleyball
Suburban

Knights look to experience for return to top of GMC volleyball

By Warren Rappleyea With the bulk of its lineup back and an influx of talented newcomers, Old Bridge High School’s boys’ volleyball team is looking for a return to prominence. Last season, Knights coach Andrew Hopman fielded a young team and, at times, Old Bridge struggled. At other times, Old Bridge showed its potential, such

Spotswood’s Raba enjoying her time on softball diamond
Sentinel East Brunswick

Spotswood’s Raba enjoying her time on softball diamond

By Jimmy Allinder There is not a softball player around more dedicated to the game than Julie Raba, but that doesn’t mean she’s all work and no play. Raba, originally from Milltown and now residing in Helmetta, is a fourth-year starting shortstop for Spotswood High School and recalls a light-hearted moment two years ago during

Lifestyles

South Amboy National Guard soldier retires from military service

South Amboy National Guard soldier retires from military service

  • Updated

  Sgt. First Class Jon Russo of South Amboy retired in February after 20 years of military service. Assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade, Russo retired from the New York Army National Guard after first entering the military in July 1997, according to information provided by Major General Anthony P. German, adjutant […]

Area residents inducted into Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Middlesex County College

Area residents inducted into Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Middlesex County College

  • Updated

Middlesex County College inducted the following area residents into its Phi Theta Kappa international honor society for two-year colleges: From the Avenel section of Woodbridge: Harris Balal and Jazib Khan. From the Colonia section of Woodbridge: Bonnie Frazilus, Kristiana Lole, Michael Passarelli, Elena Remite-Berthet and Alyssa Seiz. From Edison: Sara Aqel, Emily Belizario, Abigail Buchany, Aulene De, Mary Charlene […]

