A Princeton school official offered an “olive branch” to the Princeton Charter School in a bid to settle the costly litigation the two sides are fighting about the charter school expanding its enrollment. Read more
Ask Superintendent of Schools Crystal Edwards to describe what would bring a smile to her face, and she'll answer that it's the students - their growth and their potential to leave their mark on the world.
Noah Bino raised his fists in the air as the marble rolled down the gray foam rubber tube.
MARLBORO – The Township Council has amended Marlboro’s police ordinance and added a category for Special Law Enforcement Officers Class III. The ordinance was adopted in a 4-0 vote on March 15 with support from council President Randi Marder, Councilman Jeff Cantor, Councilwoman Carol Mazzola and Councilman Michael Scalea. Councilman Scott Metzger was absent. Class […]
NORTH BRUNSWICK – School officials are working collectively to ensure the long-term success of students in all six of the township’s schools. The Board of Education will continue to facilitate the district’s approved three-year strategic plan in the areas of student achievement, safe and caring schools, physical and fiscal operations, and engaging the community, Superintendent […]
All the snow that hit Princeton this year gave public school students some time away from their classes, but it also means make up days and a slightly later end of the school year.
ALLENTOWN – The owner of a home assessed at the Allentown average of $290,270 will pay $2,322 in municipal taxes in 2018, the same as in 2017. Borough officials will collect the same total amount of money from Allentown’s property owners in 2018 – $1.54 million – as they collected to support the budget in […]
HOWELL – Members of the Howell Township Council may discuss the possibility of consolidating municipal departments and laying off employees after failing to introduce the 2018 budget on March 20. The council has scheduled a special budget meeting for tonight, March 28. On a motion to introduce the budget on March 20, Councilman Bob Walsh […]
A fiery collision on Route 29 resulted in the deaths of two people and closed down a section of the highway for several hours on March 26.
A Nassau Street restaurant where a fatal police shooting took place last week is being renovated, with an inspection by the municipal Health Department clearing the eatery to reopen.
The sale of Westminster Choir College by Rider University to a Chinese company will take longer than Rider had envisioned, such that the university will continue operating the school in the next academic year.
Thousands of people packed downtown Princeton Saturday afternoon for a gun control rally mirroring hundreds of other demonstrations taking place the same day around the country.
Belinda Silver has gone to every "green fair" in Lawrence Township since the first one was held a dozen years ago, and she did not want to break her streak.
John Wronoski of Princeton shops for books at the 87th annual Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale March 16 through March 20 at Princeton Day School. Visitors were able to choose from 80,000 hard and soft back books, most priced at $2. Books were arranged in 63 categories and included history, gard…
OLD BRIDGE — Township Council members are continuing to discuss the 2018 municipal budget, which is expected to result in a $22 tax increase for the owner of a home that is assessed at the Old Bridge average of $154,015. The proposed $55.3 million municipal budget was introduced on March 5. A formal budget presentation […]
METUCHEN — The recent demolitions of two 19th century homes on High Street have raised concerns of the members of the Metuchen Historic Preservation Committee. The committee is concerned about the potential loss of a third historic home in the area. “I know this is happening in various places around the town, but our focus […]
MONROE — The township now has 11 farms preserved forever with the finalized purchase of a 17-acre equine farm on Gravel Hill-Spotswood Road. The farm is the 55th farm in Middlesex County preserved through the Middlesex County Farmland Preservation Program. The county, with its funds and contributions from the state and the Township of Monroe, […]
Helping culinary students fund their education, the Joe Romanowski Culinary Education Foundation (JOCEF) served as the host to the fifth annual “Recipe for Success” gala. The Joe Romanowski Culinary Education Foundation, which is headquartered in Red Bank, was established in the memory of chef Joseph Romanowski, who mentored and nurtured many of the Jersey shore’s […]
ALLENTOWN – The borough is being hit with a $154,000 fine from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection as the result of ongoing violations at its waste water treatment plant on Breza Road. Mayor Greg Westfall announced the fine during the March 13 meeting of the Borough Council and said the penalty is due […]
Mia, a 10-year-old black labradoodle, is part of the extended Lincroft Fire Company family. “Look at her! She smiles!” said owner Aimee Russo, president of Ladies Auxiliary for the fire company. Little did Mia know, she was at the center of the celebration on March 14. Joined by Middletown Township Mayor Stephanie Murray, Deputy Mayor […]
METUCHEN — A poet garden is envisioned for the land between Metuchen Borough Hall and the Metuchen Public Library. Former Friends of the Metuchen Library President Sondra Flite asked members Ken Sammond and Richard Miller to devise a plan to renovate and revitalize the grounds of the library. “When I saw the plan I thought […]
By Kelly Giuliano Staff Writer The chess team at Christian Brothers Academy wrapped up a historic season with a triumph at the New Jersey State Championship match. Christian Brothers Academy’s chess team captured the state title when the event was held in early March at the Union County Vocational-Technical School in Scotch Plains. Seniors Daniel […]
MONROE — Schools Superintendent Michael Kozak said the Board of Education and the administration will reassess after the $68.8 million referendum to build a new middle school was defeated by 143 votes last week. “It’s a little too early to say which direction we will go in,” Kozak said on March 15. “We will look […]
OLD BRIDGE — A week after denying the appointment of longtime Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Shah to concurrently serve as the township’s business administrator, the Old Bridge Township Council moved to approve his appointment to the role. Ward 5 Councilman Tony Paskitti, who voted against Shah’s appointment at a meeting on Feb. 26, moved to […]
Sloane Garelick and Alexa L’Insalata have come full circle on and off the lacrosse field.
By Warren Rappleyea It was a great run through the postseason for Sayreville War Memorial High School’s girls’ basketball team, as the Bombers came up one win short of making a trip to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament of Champions. Franklin High School (22-7) ended the Blue and Gray’s run in the
Keely Lyons has always enjoyed playing field hockey.
By Warren Rappleyea With the bulk of its lineup back and an influx of talented newcomers, Old Bridge High School’s boys’ volleyball team is looking for a return to prominence. Last season, Knights coach Andrew Hopman fielded a young team and, at times, Old Bridge struggled. At other times, Old Bridge showed its potential, such
The end of another season brought with it more medals for the Hillsborough High School swim teams.
No matter what March Madness prediction show you watch, every pundit reminds us all of one important detail.
By Jimmy Allinder There is not a softball player around more dedicated to the game than Julie Raba, but that doesn’t mean she’s all work and no play. Raba, originally from Milltown and now residing in Helmetta, is a fourth-year starting shortstop for Spotswood High School and recalls a light-hearted moment two years ago during
The Princeton University men’s basketball team nearly pulled off a first round stunner in the NCAA tournament.
The magical post-season run of the Princeton University men’s ice hockey team finally came to an end last Saturday.
The Montgomery High School softball team had the kind of season a year ago that teams dream about.
People who love movies and are looking for something beyond what's offered at the typical multiplex are in for a treat as some interesting film programming is coming to Princeton.
LOOSE ENDS: Educators and politicians are working with the STEM program to improve education and awareness
March, known for madness in collegiate basketball, is know also known for Mother Nature madness, as in the four nor’easters (known as the "four'easters") that battered the I-95 Corridor. In addition, March will go down in history as the month in which millions of Americans, including hundred…
Sarah Miles has not transformed her technique when it comes to singing and songwriting, but has altered her approach. Rather than fret over what might work and how it will be perceived, the country singer has learned to follow her instincts.
Sgt. First Class Jon Russo of South Amboy retired in February after 20 years of military service. Assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade, Russo retired from the New York Army National Guard after first entering the military in July 1997, according to information provided by Major General Anthony P. German, adjutant […]
Middlesex County College inducted the following area residents into its Phi Theta Kappa international honor society for two-year colleges: From the Avenel section of Woodbridge: Harris Balal and Jazib Khan. From the Colonia section of Woodbridge: Bonnie Frazilus, Kristiana Lole, Michael Passarelli, Elena Remite-Berthet and Alyssa Seiz. From Edison: Sara Aqel, Emily Belizario, Abigail Buchany, Aulene De, Mary Charlene […]
For Eric Mintel, spreading the word about jazz is just as important as playing the music.
I recently attended two somewhat unusual classes that cost nothing, but taught me invaluable lessons in American history, values, and community. The instruction took place in an equally unusual classroom — the McCarter Theatre stage.
Vera Chipowsky Bennett Skillman, 97, passed away on Friday March 23rd. Born in Bayonne, NJ,… Read more
Homer “Sandy” Wilcox passed away after a long illness on Friday, March 9, 2018 in Chestnut H… Read more
Connie Hazelwood Poor passed away on March 2, 2018, at her home in Princeton, New Jersey. S… Read more
David G. Rahr of Old Saybrook, CT died peacefully on March 9, 2018. He was 79. Read more
William (“Bill”) Roy Trego, 87, a resident of Concord, Massachusetts, passed away on Sunday,… Read more
Toni Karoline Bremer died peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2018. She was born Toni Waldsc… Read more
Beloved Husband and Father, Oliver P. Giller, 44, of Titusville passed away Friday March 2nd… Read more
On March 4, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer Susan died at 64. She was the devo… Read more
Agatha Ronyecs passed away on March 4, 2018 in Alpharetta, Georgia at the age of 91. She was… Read more
